Louth manager Paul McCormack looking for another positive result in crunch National League duel with Mayo

Mark Gahan has a go for the posts during last week's victory over Fermanagh in Darver. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Louth face into Saturday’s crucial Division 3A round five duel against Mayo with their destiny in-hand having picked up their second victory of the campaign at home to Fermanagh last weekend.

Paul McCormack’s Reds sit on four points – one clear of the Connacht natives, who were pre-league promotion favourites – and can qualify for a league semi-final with another positive outcome, although defeat could similarly condemn the Wee hurlers to relegation.

Mayo sit joint-bottom of the fifth tier with Fermanagh and must win to consolidate their status, although a victory could also insert them into the title race.

Elsewhere, Monaghan, who are top at present but suffered their first defeat – by a 29-point margin – in Castlebar last weekend, will take on Roscommon and Armagh face the Erne men in a mouth-watering final round where all six teams are in the race for a top-three berth.

“It’s the luck of the draw,” says McCormack when asked if this was the worst possible time to be facing Mayo, who have their Tooreen contingent back in the fold following their run to the All-Ireland intermediate club final.

“They’re drawing on the resources available to them like everyone else and we’re delighted with the players that we have in.

“We’ve always been competitive in this division over the last number of years without getting results on the board.

“This year, we’ve turned in two wins. Is it going to be enough to stay in this division? We don’t know. There’s huge improvement in the lads, huge turnover as well, and injuries are affecting us. But anybody who takes the field knows their role and does their best. Our panel is small but we’re united and enjoying it.”

