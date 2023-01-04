Louth

Louth manager Mickey Harte wants ‘players to be raising their standards’ in the O’Byrne Cup

Louth manager Mickey Harte with members of his management team and Daniel Corcoran. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics Expand

Caoimhín Reilly

Mickey Harte has tasked his Louth players with setting and maintaining higher standards for themselves ahead of their opening O’Byrne Cup encounter against Westmeath in Darver tonight (Wednesday, 8pm).

The Reds face Dessie Dolan’s side looking to gain a first win in the competition since December 2019 before travelling to Newbridge for Saturday’s second round duel with Kildare (2pm).

Privacy