Louth manager Mickey Harte wants ‘players to be raising their standards’ in the O’Byrne Cup

Mickey Harte has tasked his Louth players with setting and maintaining higher standards for themselves ahead of their opening O’Byrne Cup encounter against Westmeath in Darver tonight (Wednesday, 8pm).

The Reds face Dessie Dolan’s side looking to gain a first win in the competition since December 2019 before travelling to Newbridge for Saturday’s second round duel with Kildare (2pm).

Their three-match group programme finishes in Hollymount next Wednesday night (8pm) when Louth take on Wexford and a potential semi-final clash is pencilled in for January 14.

Ultimately, though, the priority lies in getting primed for the National League tie with Clare at the end of the month and avoiding a slow start similar to the ones Harte’s men endured in the last two seasons.

"It’s not even what we will do in January, it’s about what we’ve been doing since we’ve come back – trying to raise the standard of everything we do,” said Harte.

"If we don’t raise the standard of what we do, it will be more problematic for us when we come up against better opposition.

“We want our players to be raising their standards and game performance to the highest level. If they do that, we know we will be meeting players who are at a higher level and then there is less room for mistakes.

“There is no telling what way things can go. At the start of last year, we looked to be in a horrible position with one point after two games – we looked relegation candidates – and then we just turned it around and never looked back.

“Let’s say you get away to a good start, you maybe start to think that we’re ‘landed’ here. You can never think beyond the next game and almost, in a way, it’s a championship-type mentality you need in the league. We had to have it last year after our second match – we couldn’t afford to lose any more and we did that.

“An away game to Clare in Ennis is not an easy opening and then we’ve a home game against Derry – it’s a tough start, but it’s where we want to be. The alternative is to not be in this division and playing games where you’re nearly thinking ‘this is an easy enough run to start with’.

“I’d rather be in the ‘this is tough and it’s going to get tougher, but it’s good to be there’ place.”

The Tyrone-native used the recent fundraising match with the club championship All-Stars to get game-time into established players and newcomers alike, with Kieran McArdle (St Bride’s), Shane Byrne (Roche Emmets), Alan Connor (Newtown Blues), Páraic McKenny (Ardee St Mary’s) and Beanón Corrigan (Geraldines) set to feature for the first time competitively.

Dessie Dolan’s side are, of course, Louth’s Leinster Championship opponents but there is set to be very much an experimental feel to the side which the Wee men will field tonight and at the weekend.

"It will be a challenging ask of us,” added Harte.

"We still haven’t got anywhere near all of our players available yet. Bit by bit, we’re getting players back, but the men that are there are putting it in and we have got to go with that.

"We won’t have everybody ready for the first O’Byrne Cup game, or maybe even the second or third, but through the three games, we should be getting more players back and getting game-time into players’ legs.

"There are still a lot of injuries coming from the club season and those niggles need to be sorted out, so the numbers have been light to begin with. As the days have gone on and you got into December, more numbers were coming out which was, and is, encouraging for everyone. People feel good when numbers are training and the injuries are coming on well.

“There’s been lots of medium-to-long-term injuries and most of the medium ones are in a place where they’re nearly back on the field again.

"You would be well stretched if you play the three games in seven days and then push yourself to the limits to take good results. The players will be doing the best they can but we will have to spread it over as many bodies as possible.

"I couldn’t say 100pc (how many players are available). There’s a number of people who haven’t done anything like enough to be starting – they’ll be bit piece players and then maybe after one or two games… There’s variables but we’ll try to be competitive and learn as much as we can.”