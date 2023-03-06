Louth manager Mickey Harte on the injury to captain Sam Mulroy and other key men – ‘It just shows how good they are as a team’

Louth’s victory over in Kildare on Sunday afternoon didn’t come without a price after captain Sam Mulroy was forced off with a hamstring injury in the first half.

Manager Mickey Harte was evidently concerned by the nature of the Naomh Máirtín clubman’s issue with the medical team to assess the extent of the knock over the next fortnight, with the Reds set to welcome Cork to DEFY Páirc Mhuire on March 19.

Harte confirmed that it was a new knock for Mulroy, who previously nursed a groin complaint back to full health, and the skipper adds to a growing injury list which already includes Tom Jackson, Ciarán Byrne, Paul Mathews, Daniel Corcoran and Anthony Williams.

“It’s a hamstring threat and if he had played on on it, it could have been more than a threat,” said Harte. “There may be a slight tear.

“He never had a hamstring injury in his life and it happened on the field. That would have been enough to rock us alone – ‘you haven’t got Sam, what are we going to do here?’ – but it’s good that the rest of the players rolled up their sleeves.

“We’ve lost four or five really serious players who would be starters and we’ve still be able to manage that. That’s very encouraging.

“Like we’ve lost serious men, serious operators in our team. We lost one before and two men during the game the last day (versus Meath) – three men who were starters – and then our captain and talisman against Kildare, it just shows how good they are as a team. They lost personnel but the person who comes in fits into the system.”

Fortunately, the Reds have an extended period to recover following a three-game run over consecutive Sundays. Under Harte, Louth have won all of their post-break fixtures during the past three seasons and so the manager is happy to have extra time to prepare for the clashes with Cork and Dublin, which will have significance in terms of the promotion picture.

“It (the break) is appreciated because that has been a hard call, three games in a row, especially with the injuries that came our way,” he added.

“There will be niggles and we’ll need to let our players catch their breath a wee bit and we can’t afford to be losing any more no matter how well people do when they come in.

“Our resources are not limitless so we have to hope that we won’t get any more injuries.”

As for the magnitude of the triumph against a Kildare outfit that sank Louth by a 16-point margin in Tullamore during last season’s Leinster Championship, Harte highlighted the hurt of that loss as a motivational factor in his side’s performance, one which moved the Wee men on to six points for the league season.

“For sure we’re delighted. We know what happened to us last year when we played Kildare in the championship, they just overran us and I think that still hurt the boys.

“They were determined that they wouldn’t get beaten like that and in so doing that, they put up a really good performance that took us to an even better place.

“We just didn’t want to be walked over and beaten into the ground like we were last year, which was very, very humiliating for all of us. It really spurred us on, but it’s only one day and one result.

“It’s important in many ways in that I think it keeps us safe in this division, which is special, but then when you think of the points that we let slip, we could have been in any even better place.”