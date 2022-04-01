Louth manager Mickey Harte on ‘smarting’ Limerick, supporter adulation and his injury list

27 March 2022; Louth manager Mickey Harte with his players after the Allianz Football League Division 3 match between Wicklow and Louth at County Grounds in Aughrim, Wicklow. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Louth can end a six-year wait for a National League title on Saturday evening (throw-in: 4:45pm) when they face Limerick in the Division 3 final at Croke Park.

Mickey Harte’s men secured back-to-back promotions in Wicklow on Sunday, closing the regulation programme with a fifth victory on the trot in finishing a point clear of the Treaty County at the table’s summit.

Now it’s about preparing for a fourth league showpiece in just over a decade and first at this grade since 2017.

“The Croke Park experience will be great,” Harte said on Monday.

“The players have earned the right to be there and to play in an arena and on a surface like that.

“But I think it will suit Limerick too, a good, big, mobile team full of skill – I think they will revel in Croke Park too.

“They’ll be smarting that they let it slip away the last day and will see it as a chance to put it right.

“But, ultimately, playing in Croke Park is an experience every player should aspire to.”

The majority of last Sunday’s small crowd in Aughrim were there looking to witness the Reds seal a return to the second tier – a league which will contain Leinster giants Dublin, Kildare and Meath – after four terms away, while also ensuring participation in the All-Ireland Championship regardless of how the provincial campaign develops.

And Harte was delighted at the adulation his stars received on the field.

“That makes it,” he added.

“It’s what the players do it for – themselves, their families, their clubs and the people of Louth, to make them happy.

“It’s about giving the people who follow the team joy and pride and for the players to be able to mix in that environment, it makes everybody feel that bit better.”

The Wee manager hopes to have midfielder Conor Early back in the squad following a hamstring issue sustained in the round five defeat of Fermanagh. Anthony Williams (shoulder), Conor Grimes (knee), Ciarán Keenan (hip), Conall McCaul (hamstring), Dermot Campbell (hamstring) and Ryan Burns are all expected to miss out again through injury, though there is a chance influential goalkeeper James Califf could be fit despite popping his left shoulder in Wicklow and going off after 32 minutes.

Califf was optimistic about his involvement when asked after the match, having previous experience of the knock, and Harte wasn’t ruling him out either.

“It’s good that he’s optimistic and medically speaking, it’s not the first time he’s done it which is supposed to be a good thing. Maybe he will recover quicker.

“Hopefully it’s not as long-term as we would have thought first.”

Saturday’s affair is preceded by the Division 4 decider clash of Cavan and Tipperary (2:30pm).

