Louth manager Mickey Harte on Mayo match – ‘I think it’s too fast to expect us to be at that level but it doesn’t mean that we give up and don’t try’

“The world and his mother knows that we’re not at the standard of Mayo and Kerry at this point in time,” was Louth manager Mickey Harte’s verdict when asked about Sunday’s All-Ireland qualifier in Castlebar (2pm, live on RTÉ Two).

Having just watched his side succumb to Cork by a two-point margin last weekend, the Tyrone-native acknowledged the task which the Reds now face to qualify from the four-team group is a strenuous one.

But he is determined to rally his Wee men for the duel with Mayo, which will be the first championship meeting of the teams since the 1950 All-Ireland final.

"I think it’s too fast to expect us to be at that level but it doesn’t mean that we give up and don’t try.

"The next two teams we play will be very much strong favourites and we have to try and still be competitive because if we don’t get results that we want, we need to get experience that we want and show ourselves – and the players – what it takes to perform at the next level.

"We want to win games and everybody would have been pointing to the Cork game as the one (to win) given they were in our division in the league and that we got a result against them in Ardee, people were saying that the winner of that game has a great chance of ending up in the last 12.

“That is the case and I’m sure Cork know and feel as well that it would be a great challenge to play Kerry and Mayo.

“But experience is good too and playing teams at this level can only be good for us, as long as we stay competitive. It won’t be a good experience if we let somebody walk over us like, ultimately, the score reflected against Dublin.

“While it’s good and can be a positive experience, we need to be careful that it’s not a negative one.”

Kevin McStay’s men recorded a memorable, 1-19 to 0-17 victory over Kerry in Killarney a fortnight ago and so will be focussed on topping the pool, and guaranteeing a quarter-final berth, by securing a second success when Louth travel to MacHale Park.

"They would have been disappointed in the Roscommon match and felt that they didn’t perform as they could do in Connacht,” Harte added.

"They’ve had time out since and appear to have used that time very well because their bounce back was the game against Kerry and the form they were in that day was definitely very impressive.

“I would believe and understand that there are enough experienced people around them, and experienced players on the field, to be guarding against any degree of complacency. I don’t expect them to be complacent, I expect them to be up for the fight and expect them to be making a statement of intent, which the top teams, who have aspirations to win Sam (Maguire), are doing at this stage of the year.

"Those teams are serious operators and if we want to stay in touch with them, we need to be playing at our highest level and them playing a bit under form.”