Louth manager Kit Henry on county’s relegation to junior football – ‘I’m really, really heartbroken’

Last Saturday was different. Louth had enough chances to overcome Roscommon in their IFC relegation showdown, and team manager Kit Henry knew it too. Henry might be a native of Meath, but his connection to this Louth team is very real, and the anguish he felt in the aftermath of this defeat was evident.

“It’s very hard to put the pieces together after that, it’s a bitter blow” said the Cortown man.

“One that we didn’t want to see ourselves this side of, that’s for sure. I feel for the girls. Our performance was good but we didn’t put it on the scoreboard. We had a couple chances there in the second half, we needed to kick on and get a couple of scores to draw the game. We didn’t take any. We hit the crossbar, the keeper pulled off a few saves and we dropped some short. They are the percentages in Gaelic football and unfortunately they are the margins that decide games” he said.

Henry went on to lament the yellow card that was shown to Kate Flood, suggesting that the exertions of his players in that 10 minutes came back to haunt them midway through the second half.

“When you are down a player against a quality side like Roscommon and we had to go down for that 10 minutes, you are really, really going on the defensive” he said.

“Girls are trying to track back and go defensive from the half forward line and they are trying to work hard up and down that pitch. Then you want them to attack as well, so that 10 minutes takes a lot of

energy out of the girls especially in that sapping heat. We did play it well for the 10 minutes (Kate) was gone and when she came back on Roscommon kicked on a bit.

“Even then, I thought when there was four points in it and we brought it back to within two again, I just thought we might hang in and get a draw and get a bit of extra time out of it. Just a few mistakes from ourselves and handling errors and the basics, things like that.

“It’s a bitter pill to swallow and I’m so destroyed right now. I’m really, really heartbroken. Not a whole lot more I can say”.