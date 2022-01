Kevin Brady took charge of Galway vs Antrim in the Walsh Cup on Saturday. Picture: Sportsfile

Louth’s Kevin Brady took charge of Saturday’s Walsh Cup meeting of Galway and Antrim at Darver Centre of Excellence.

The referee, who is climbing the inter-county ranks, had a good outing as the Tribesmen prevailed 1-23 to 1-17.

There was a sizeable attendance in Darver with several spectators complimenting the condition of the grounds.