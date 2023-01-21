Louth lose O’Byrne Cup final battle in Longford – but trip to Clare is far bigger in terms of the war they’re fighting

It will be hard to fully assess Louth's approach to last Saturday's O'Byrne Cup final until after Sunday's National League opener in Clare, considering the Reds were a pale shadow of the side which Wee supporters have become accustomed to watching in the loss to Longford.

Everything was off key – from the lack of movement for stand-in goalkeeper Martin McEneaney's kickouts to the almost non-existent intensity in the tackle, feebleness of their defensive resistance and general incoherence.

Was Mickey Harte using this match as a trial game for those yet to fully convince the management of their ability to compete at inter-county level? Was the team's design and display for Clare's benefit? And then surely the Banner are cute enough to know that Louth will be a much different proposition when they travel to Cusack Park?

The Louth boss has constantly highlighted the importance of the Division 2 opener since getting his players back into training. For a manager who prided himself on winning the Dr McKenna Cup when in charge of Tyrone, he has paid the pre-season tests less attention since moving into Leinster where the focus has been more on blooding talent and subjecting newcomers to the rigours of elite action.

It should then have come as no surprise that almost the entire team changed from the victory in Kildare, just as it had in Newbridge from the defeat of Westmeath three days earlier. Although the XV which Harte selected still looked to have the necessary attributes to challenge Paddy Christie's Longford, who seem to be moving well with their full complement to select from, and that they wilted from the second quarter onwards should still be a cause for concern.

Captain Sam Mulroy scored some glorious points, particularly those from off the ground in the first half, but his influence lessened drastically as Louth lost a foothold at midfield, where Tommy Durnin and Conal McCaul became gradually overwhelmed by Longford's power and mobility.

While unfortunate to lose his footing, the fact remains that Craig Lennon's slip cost Louth a first half goal – which ensured the Reds went to the interval with a deficit of 1-7 to 0-7 – and then Liam Jackson cheaply gave away possession in his own backline, with Iarla O'Sullivan picking out Dessie Reynolds for the second of his three goals, the corner-forward racing 20m and slotting beneath McEneaney completely unchallenged.

Or will the decision to get game-time into Durnin, Mulroy, Jackson and Lennon, as well as Bevan Duffy at full-back, reap a reward this weekend considering they are probable first-team players – and potential starters in the south-west?

"Goals are big scores in a game and giving away one bad one is bad enough but when you give two away, and we did give them away more than they were brilliantly created, it was errors on our part that gave them," said Harte.

"They knocked the stuffing out of them, too, but we needed the game-time into the boys who were out there and it was an experience for us to see who is coming along and who can perform under pressure, and who maybe needs a wee bit more work done in the legs.

"They turned out the better team. I think in the first 20 or 25 minutes, we were the better team and, unfortunately, we probably didn’t take care of the scoreboard at that time.

"We were knocking off good points against the breeze and we took a shot we shouldn’t have taken, they went up the field and got a point, and next thing, Craig Lennon took on a man and on a dry sod, he would have been five metres away from him.

"But because he went to ground, the ball was turned over and ended up in our net. That was a bad, four-point swing in a game that we were in control of and you might say the scoreboard rattled us in the second half, but I think the defeat in the game happened in the first half."

UNTYPICAL PLAY

It was interesting to note that the first two majors emanated from questionable Louth shot selection, which gave Longford control of the ball and a platform to gain the required territory, albeit there were discrepancies at the back that played a significant role as well.

The Reds' shot economy and efficiency has been far greater previously and putting the ball out of play when having a go at the target is crucial to avoiding being exploited on the breakaway, as was the case at Pearse Park.

"The unfortunate thing is that it needn’t have been (the result) as bad as that," added Harte.

"The way we were playing in the first 20 or 25 minutes, we were playing such good and controlled football, and the players were enjoying it. Whenever they got the blow of the goal and point against the run of play at that stage in the first half, it knocked the players back a lot and it’s hard to recover from that when you know you’re up against players who have more first-teamers than you have.

"When a team has the momentum with them, and they had more of their first-teamers on than we had, we were in an uphill battle when they got into the ascendency. It was always going to be very hard to claw it back but it shouldn’t have been as big a gap as it was because we had a chance of five points at the end which may have put a more respectable look on the scoreboard.

"It would only have been doing that, though, as when it came to the last quarter of the game, we were never going to win it and it was about doing our best to put up a performance."

The afternoon was finally compounded in stoppage time when having been dragged to the ground, Mulroy uncharacteristically blazed his penalty kick wide of the upright having sent Longford goalkeeper Paddy Collum diving the other way.

To Clare Wee go.

LONGFORD: Paddy Collum; Barry O’Farrell, Andrew Farrell, Ryan Moffett; Peter Lynn, Gary Rogers, Iarla O’Sullivan; Fergal Sheridan 0-1, Darren Gallagher 0-3 (2 45s); Dylan Farrell, Joe Hagan, Michael Quinn 0-1; Dessie Reynolds 3-3, Daniel Mimnagh 0-1, David McGivney 0-4 (2f). Subs: Aaron Farrell for D Farrell (56), Robbie Smyth for Quinn (61), James McGivney for Mimnagh (64), Jack Macken for Reynolds (66), Peter Foy for O’Sullivan (68), Brian Masterson for Lynn (68), Ruairí Harkin for Rogers (68), Tadhg McNevin for Gallagher (70), Conor Keenan for Hagan (70), Jayson Matthews for D McGivney (70).

LOUTH: Martin McEneaney; Alan Connor, Bevan Duffy, Páraic McKenny; Oisín McGuinness 0-1, Liam Jackson, Craig Lennon; Tommy Durnin, Conal McCaul 0-1; Shane Matthews, Ciarán Keenan, Ryan Burns 0-1; Jay Hughes 0-2, Sam Mulroy 0-6 (3f, 1 45), Tom Gray 0-1. Subs: Niall Sharkey for Lennon (41), Gerard Browne for McKenny (54), Jack Murphy for Matthews (64), Conor Clarke for Connor (66), Evan Maher for McCaul (68).

REFEREE: Keith O’Brien (Westmeath).