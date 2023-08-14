Louth LGFA steps up search for Kit Henry’s replacement as manager

Louth LGFA are expected to step up their search for a permanent manager following the departure of Kit Henry in the aftermath of their relegation to the junior championship.

Wee officials are keen to have an agreement in place with a new manager by the end of this month, in time for the commencement of the adult club championships.

The application process closed last weekend and chairperson Liam O’Neill is impressed with those who have expressed an interest in the position.

The composition of the interview panel is as yet unknown, but the chairperson normally appoints three executive members plus two others from outside county committee.

It remains to be seen whether Louth will favour appointing an ‘outside’ manager as they did when giving Darren Bishop and Wayne Freeman the job in the seasons prior to Henry coming in last August.