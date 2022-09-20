Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Louth LGFA senior and intermediate Shield semi-final reports

Ciara Eccles has a shot for Ardee St Mary's in their victory over Hunterstown Rovers in the IFC semi-final on Sunday. Picture: Warren Matthews Expand

Close

Ciara Eccles has a shot for Ardee St Mary's in their victory over Hunterstown Rovers in the IFC semi-final on Sunday. Picture: Warren Matthews

Ciara Eccles has a shot for Ardee St Mary's in their victory over Hunterstown Rovers in the IFC semi-final on Sunday. Picture: Warren Matthews

Ciara Eccles has a shot for Ardee St Mary's in their victory over Hunterstown Rovers in the IFC semi-final on Sunday. Picture: Warren Matthews

SFC SHIELD

Newtown Blues 4-10 St Kevin’s 1-9

Privacy