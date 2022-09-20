Louth LGFA senior and intermediate Shield semi-final reports

SFC SHIELD

Newtown Blues 4-10 St Kevin’s 1-9

Newtown Blues preserved their senior championship status and qualified for the Shield final with a comfortable victory over Division 2 champions St Kevin’s in Newfoundwell on Sunday morning.

Five of the team’s six starting forwards got on the scoresheet, with Louth star Laura Collins kicking 1-2, as Blues eased to a first championship win of the term.

Kevin’s trailed by 1-7 to 0-3 at half-time and despite adding 1-6 to their total, with Aoife Gregory bagging the three-pointer, they were 10 points short at full-time.

Newtown Blues: Emma McConnon; Soso Tshunungwa, Hannah Leech, Yasmin Ibrahim; Zoe Gardiner, Aisling Foley, Saidbh Clinton; Ciara Nugent 1-2, Hannah O’Neill 0-1; Kaylinn Nugent, Laura Collins 1-2 (0-1f), Laura Downey 0-1; Kate Gerrard 1-1, Róisín Crowe 0-2, Hollie Stone 1-1. Sub: Kasey Nugent.

St Kevin’s: Cara Lynch; Gráinne Murray, Claragh Cunningham, Niamh Murray; Michelle McMahon, Katie Mathews, Katie Doheny; Eimear Murray, Vanessa Brennan; Lucy Sheridan, Mia Duffy 0-2, Susan Byrne; Aisling Maguire 0-2, Aoife Gregory 1-0, Róisín Maguire 0-5. Subs: Lily Carter for A Maguire, Leah Cunningham for Sheridan, Gemma Murray for Brennan, Danielle Brennan for N Murray.

Referee: Emma Dunne (St Fechin’s).

Stabannon Parnells 3-9 Kilkerley Emmets 3-9 (AET)

Kilkerley Emmets retained their place in senior football for next season after a penalty points win over Stabannon Parnells in mid-Louth on Sunday morning.

Leading forward Ciara Lennon was sensational for Emmets, who recovered from the concession of two early goals to lead by one at half-time.

The second period was an even contest and led to extra-time, where Parnells took the lead only for a goal by substitute Eimear Geoghegan to level matters again and sent the match to a lottery.

Lennon, Ella McEnteggart and Aisling Quigley were spot-on with their kicks to ensure Kilkerley got out on the right side of the outcome.

Stabannon Parnells: Danielle Sharkey 0-4 (3f), Rachel McNally 1-0, Oonagh Giggins 1-0, Kayla Darby 1-0, Sophie Smith 0-3, Keela O’Connor 0-1, Kim Lynch 0-1.

Kilkerley Emmets: Aoife McGee; Aoife Clarke, Blathnaid Callan, Sineád Kneel; Sophia Stitt, Blaithin McFadden, Lucy Litchfield; Ciara Sharkey Ella McEnteggart; Brigh McEnteggart, Leah Hoey, Aisling Quigley 1-2; Ann Marie Kane, Ciara Lennon 1-7 (0-7f), Caragh Brady 0-1. Subs: Eimear McEnteggart, Clodagh Sharkey, Jade McKeown, Eimear Geoghegan 1-0, Deabhaile Quinn, Katie Clarke, Niamh Crawley, Eabha McEnaney, Kerri Litchfield, Tara Litchfield, Grainne Lynch, Aoibhe Holland.

Referee: Stephen Murphy (Naomh Máirtín).

IFC SHIELD

Dreadnots 3-13 Glyde Rangers 0-7

Dreadnots responded to their disappointing departure from the intermediate championship proper by recording a resounding, 15-point victory over Glyde Rangers in Clogherhead on Sunday morning.

The hosts were 1-10 to 0-4 in front at half-time and were never in danger of conceding the initiative as Glyde’s season drew to a close.

Dreadnots: K Cunningham; T Kelly, N Byrne, A Campion; J McEvoy, O Kirwan, O Boylan; M Lynch, K Reilly 1-3; A Clarke, M Sullivan 0-2, S Dawe 0-1; A Lynch 1-3, E Briggs 0-3, L Reilly. Subs: S Lewin, O Monaghan 1-1, K Kirwan, S Malone.

Glyde Rangers: Orla Haughey; Mia Farrell, Megan Kelly, Mary McArdle; Emily Scriven, Abigail Martin, Hannah Kearney; Amy Farrell, Eimear Smyth; Shauna Lynch, Alannah Conlon, Ciara Owens; Ciara McCullagh, Ellie Smyth, Hannah Kelly. Subs: Eimear Kindlon, Lucy Carr, Mia Farrell, Sineád Kirk, Lucy Taaffe.

Referee: Tadhg Rooney (Hunterstown Rovers.

JFC

Glen Emmets 4-29 Dundalk Young Irelands 0-0

Glen Emmets made it four wins from four in the junior championship with a 41-point victory over Dundalk Young Irelands in Cusack Park on Sunday morning.

Glen Emmets: Deirdre Cheevers; Michaela Farnan, Katie Carolan, Jenni Malone 0-1; Casey Flanagan, Amy Everitt, Aoife Lennon; Jade Jikes 0-1, Ellen McCarthy; Emma Markey 0-2, Áine Carolan 1-2, Rachel Leonard 1-3; Grace Stafford 1-2, Nicole Tully 0-8, Brooke Carroll 1-5. Subs: Cliodhna Russell, Heather Breen 0-1, Nikki Noone 0-4, Molly McCann.

Young Irelands: Elaine McCann; Sonya McEneaney, Emma McEneaney, Kate Hanratty; Orlaith Conway, Claire Dignam, Sarah Connolly; Libby Thurnbull, Vicky Ovie; Emma Molloy, Claire Staunton, Bronagh Quinn; Emma McEneaney, Nita Whelan, Laura Ballantine.

Referee: Tommy McEnteggart (O Raghallaighs).

Mattock Rangers defeated Cuchulainn Gaels 3-20 to 3-4 as they prepare for the junior final against Glen Emmets. Paul Finnegan (St Patrick’s) was the referee in Collon.