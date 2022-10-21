Louth LGFA queens Cooley Kickhams face daunting, Dublin opposition in Leinster opener

Niamh Rice was named player of the match in Cooley Kickhams' Louth SFC final win over St Patrick's in Dunleer earlier this month. (Picture: Warren Matthews)

Cooley Kickhams will be up against it as they seek to better the poor recent-year record of Louth clubs in the Leinster intermediate championship on Sunday.

The Wee queens welcome Dublin’s IFC winners Castleknock to Fr McEvoy Park and whereas Cooley had a relatively safe passage into the provincial championship having won a 12th Louth senior title in convincing style, it was third time lucky for Castleknock after finals’ heartbreak in both 2020 and 2021.

However, their Division 1 status, where they have won four of 11 matches this season, ultimately told as they edged out Parnells by two points in their decider.

In the knowledge that either Cooley or St Patrick’s lay in wait, Castleknock had a delegation at the county showpiece in Dunleer a fortnight ago and they will have earmarked Cooley’s lively inside duo of Niamh Rice – who was player of the match – and Lauren Boyle for close attention this weekend.

The strong-running of Aoife McDaid and teenager Lucy White will also require the Dublin club’s best efforts if they are to close down the undoubted threat Cooley have in front of the posts.

Equally, Castleknock have dangerous players with corner-forwards Aoife Whelan (0-3 from play) and Aisling O’Neill (0-4 from play) combining for 0-10 of their 1-12 tally in the Dublin county final. It is highly probable that Seán Connor, Alo McGrath and the Kickhams management will mandate sticky corner-back Hazel Malone with care of one of the visiting team’s clinical attacking pair.

The strength of the opposition in Cooley’s way can be determined by their intermediate final conquerors from 12 months ago, St Sylvester’s. Syl’s, having got over Castleknock, ultimately progressed to win the Leinster and All-Ireland titles, which will earmark Sunday’s visitors as favourites to qualify for the next round.

Though Cooley are often difficult to overcome on their home patch and with an experienced core, including Patsi Boland and Siobhán McCarthy, they are not without a chance of picking up a rare victory in Leinster competition.