Louth LGFA appoints Paul Hanlon as new senior team manager

Paul Hanlon has been appointed manager of the Louth LGFA senior football team.

The Cooley Kickhams clubman will be joined on his management ticket by clubmate Alan Page, Ardee St Marys’ Darren Clarke and U16 team supremo John Temple.

Hanlon and Page are currently in charge of Roche Emmets ladies having previously won the senior championship title with Cooley.

Of course, Page and Clarke played together for Louth, with the latter having helped St Mary’s to the 2019 junior title. He is currently over Meath outfit Dee Rangers.

Meanwhile, Martin Rice has been re-appointed as U18 team boss.