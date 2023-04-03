Louth learn their Leinster IFC opponents ahead of championship’s start at the end of the month

Louth ace Kate Flood will be in championship action against Wicklow at the end of the month. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

With the National League having come to a disappointing end, Louth turn their attention to the upcoming Leinster IFC which gets underway at the end of the month.

In their opening group fixture, on April 30, they will host Wicklow, while, a week later, they travel to Offaly. They finish their group stage with a home tie against Westmeath on May 14

The other group consists of Kildare, Wexford and Carlow with the top two teams in each pool qualifying for the semi-finals

In the minor C championship, Louth get their campaign under way this Saturday, April 8, with a home game against Offaly followed by meetings with Kilkenny (A) and Carlow (H).

At last week’s monthly County Board gathering, it was confirmed that Na Piarsaigh Blackrock will be entering teams in this season’s underage competitions and that John Mitchel’s and Stabannon Parnells will be joining forces at U15 level.

Seven-time SFC winners Stabannon will be playing in this year’s intermediate championship, following their relegation last season, while Glyde Rangers return to the junior ranks.

A number of transfers were granted with the most notable being ex-Louth and Newtown Blues star Vikki McGinn, who moves to last year’s junior champions Glen Emmets.

Other transfers approved were Rebecca Levins from Mattock Rangers to Ardee St Mary’s, Caoimhe Gaskin (Roche Emmets to St Patrick’s), Sineád O’Driscoll (St Fechin’s to Dreadnots), Maebh Hickey (Mattock Rangers to Ardee St Mary’s), while two inter-county transfer requests were granted with Ailish Noonan, who had a previous spell with St Bride’s, returning to the Knockbridge club from Longford side St Helen’s. Josephine Fitzpatrick will be lining out for Naomh Fionnbarra after moving from Inniskeen Grattans.

Fixtures’ chairperson Pat Carr gave details of the forthcoming adult club season. The league competitions are to be played on a double-round basis and get underway on April 16. There will be a lengthy break between rounds one and round two in June and it is proposed to run a nine-a-side competition at this stage.

Fixtures

Round 1

April 16

Division 1

St Fechin’s (holders) vs Cooley Kickhams; St Mochta’s vs Clan na Gael; St Kevin’s vs St Bride’s; St Patrick’s vs Geraldines

Division 2

Newtown Blues vs Stabannon Parnells; Dreadnots vs Kilkerley Emmets; O Raghallaighs/Oliver Plunkett’s vs Roche Emmets; Glen Emmets vs Naomh Fionnbarra

Division 3

Hunterstown Rovers vs Dundalk Young Irelands; Cuchulainn Gaels vs Mattock Rangers; Dundalk Gaels vs Naomh Máirtín; Glyde Rangers vs Ardee St Mary’s

All matches will throw-in at 11am.