Louth lads are now playing ‘a different sport’ and they might even enjoy it – Caoimhín Reilly

Two years ago, after Louth were pummelled in Páirc Uí Chaoimh by a Cork team that would later knock Kerry out of the championship, a Wee supporter said the Rebels were playing “a different sport”. Basically implying that they were so far ahead of the Reds that the game they were both playing was drastically at odds. Not that he could be blamed.

I haven’t, as yet, sought out said Louth follower for his analysis of the recent All-Ireland qualifier in which Mickey Harte’s men got 14 points closer than the team that fielded on Munster soil in the autumn of 2020.

Quite a bit has been made of the tactics employed by Harte and his men but much of the criticism has come from either those looking in on a poor quality stream via GAAGO or the Leeside locals.

For the Louth aficionados who made the trek, the spectacle was actually intriguing and it is very much naive to suggest that the Reds should have gone for the win earlier in terms of committing more bodies to attack even when out of possession.

The simple reality is that Louth hit five more wides, missed a gilt-edged goal chance in the closing quarter when just two points was the gap and saw several moves up the field break down at a crucial stage through a poor handpass or control error. That’s how slim the margins were. It was a game the Wee men could so easily have won.

For talk sake, let’s say Louth adopted more conventional tactics and played with four out-and-out forwards as they did versus Kildare. Cork would have blown them apart. As it was, Brian Hurley scored 1-4, 1-3 from play with a mark for good measure. Imagine what the Castlehaven man would have done had he had space? The gap could have been a dozen or more by the time the clock struck 70.

It was the perfect gameplan executed not quite perfectly. Had it been, Louth would likely be planning for a first All-Ireland quarter-final.

As Seamus O’Hanlon wrote in his extensive analysis piece last week, the Tyrone men in charge clearly have a receptive dressing room audience and, so, the players will continue to buy-in to whatever is asked of them regarding dedication and application of instructions.

The biggest question the Cork match has thrown up is whether what Harte conceded to be a “cautious” approach will be the way Louth attack Division 2 next spring. If it is, it’s a great pity that the season is now at an end and they have to wait until pre-season to tweak the problems that led to their All-Ireland departure.

It is expected that the Louth players will reconvene in Darver in October to prepare for next season – even earlier than they did for the campaign just gone – with a view to upskilling, refining and developing further.

Between now and then, however, the panellists will be playing “a different sport”. As a club footballer myself, I think it’s great for the domestic game that the leading players are back ‘at home’ and I despise the elitist agendas and mindset that has been allowed to prevail in the GAA since the inception of the GPA and commercialisation of the sport.

But it would be ingenuous to deny the acute differences between inter-county and club football in terms of style. While the latter should be slower and, thus, allow the stars to express their skills more evidently, it’s also a more primitive exercise in that there will be a lot more kicking and far less emphasis on set-plays and overall analysis. It’s less intense, ultimately.

I’ve seen it first-hand where Louth players are encouraging clubmates to make certain runs that they are unable to see. There can be frustration at the outset before they relax and probably enjoy being out of the never-ending pressure cooker that is county team involvement.

Club football, by design, is about enjoyment whereas county commitment is stradling on the border of vocation. So many calls and moves to remember, a defined structure that cannot be deviated from, the quelling of natural expression to ensure religious-like dedication to the gospel according to management, and so on.

To quote that wise Wee man again, the county lads are playing “a different sport” for the next 10 to 12 weeks. And you just never know, they might even enjoy it.