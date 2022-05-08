Louth keep Meagher Cup dream alive with convincing Cavan win

Louth sustained their Lory Meagher Cup dream in quite some style at Darver on Saturday afternoon, having 21 points to spare over their semi-final conquerors of last season, Cavan.

The affair was pretty much settled by half-time when the Reds led 2-9 to 1-5 after playing towards a not inconsiderable breeze. Seán Kerrisk’s opportunist goal preceded Seaghan Conneely’s fine finish.

Cavan offered little in the creativity stakes, although Danny Morgan and Adam Plunkett were fast to any loose ball that landed inside Louth’s defence and with Seánie Crosbie and Liam Molloy getting able support from a physically impressive half-back line, a solid platform for victory was laid.

This Wee team then have the ability to pick off scores at their leisure, but it’s the inconsistency at which they deliver which is the hardest aspect to fathom. When in a winning position they are capable of pulling clear, although if the opposition return serve, Louth are often found mentally frail.

If they can harden their resolve, with prolific attackers like Paul Mathews, Seán Kerrisk, Feidhelm Joyce and particularly Darren Geoghegan, who hit seven second half points from a variety of angles, there is little doubt that they’re the best competitor at this grade.

A second period return of 2-18 against Lancashire and 0-17 versus Cavan indicates the conditioning work that has been done. Add that to the talent and an aptitude for do or die games is all that’s missing.

The upcoming venture to Leitrim offers the opportunity to amend that specific observation.

Louth: Ruairí Morrissey; Danny Morgan, Donal Ryan, Adam Plunkett; Matthew Fee 0-3, Conor Quigley, Jamie McDonnell 0-2; Seánie Crosbie 0-1, Liam Molloy 0-1; Peter Fortune 0-1, Feidhelm Joyce 0-3, Seaghan Conneely 1-1; Darren Geoghegan 0-11 (6f, 65), Paul Mathews 0-2, Seán Kerrisk 1-0. Subs: Ronan Mulholland 0-1 for Kerrisk (50), Ricky McKeown for Fee (53), Gareth Hall for Mathews (57), Seán Magill for Morgan (62), Seán Hodgins for Geoghegan (67).

Cavan: Darren Sheridan; Liam Óg Cooke 0-1, Dominic Crudden, Caolan Kelly; Matthew Hynes, Jack Barry, Shane Briody; Mark Moffett, Enda Shalvey 0-1; Fiachra Hughes 0-1f, Diarmuid Carney, Canice Maher 0-2 (65); James Smith 1-1 (0-1f), Thomas Leonard, Cillian Sheanon 0-2. Subs: Rory Farrell for Hughes (HT), Pádraig Johnson for Crudden (52), Emmet Magee for Carney (57), Bo Last for Leonard (68).

Referee: Kevin Parke (Antrim).