Louth Junior Championship under scrutiny as St Nicholas plot appeal against elimination process

Glen Emmets assessing options as rules controversy rages

St Nicholas will appeal against their elimination from the DkIT Sport JFC, throwing into doubt the four quarter-final fixtures down for decision this weekend.

The Rathmullan-based outfit were omitted from the knockout stage along with Annaghminnon Rovers after the GAA’s newly-introduced ‘mini league’ system was adopted, sending Glyde Rangers through as group runners-up behind Naomh Fionnbarra.

In a case where three or more teams finish level on points, only the results of the teams concerned can be taken into consideration, according to the new ruling. Therefore, based on the matches involving the trio, each had won a game but Glyde had the best score difference.

However, it has since emerged that Louth GAA had adopted the 2022 competition guidelines for this year’s leagues and championships, which indicates that score difference from every game, as opposed to just the ones pertaining to the clubs involved, should determine the finishing order.

In that scenario, St Nicholas would come second and qualify for a quarter-final meeting with Lannléire at Glyde’s expense.

There is a precedent for successful objections to the ‘mini league’ format with Gracefield (Offaly) and Na Fianna (Meath) having taken cases to the appeals authority and been vindicated for doing so.

Glen Emmets are also understood to be considering their options after they were deemed to have finished in the relegation play-off place in Division 2 despite having a score difference superior to Lannléire. The pair finished level on points with Dundalk Gaels but Emmets had the worst record when the head-to-head equations were determined, which granted Gaels and Lannléire a reprieve.

Louth GAA have sought clarification from Croke Park on the matter but an outcome may not be determined in order for this weekend’s programme to run as planned.

IFC quarter-final draw

Stabannon Parnells vs Kilkerley Emmets

Hunterstown Rovers vs Roche Emmets

St Kevin’s vs Sean O’Mahony’s

Clan na Gael vs O Raghallaighs