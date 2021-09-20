Louth JFC | Lethal Lannleire cruise into quarter-finals

Lannleire made it two wins from two, to secure their place in the quarter finals of the Junior Championship following this comprehensive victory over Annaghminnon Rovers in Darver on Sunday morning.

Lannleire 3-15

Annaghminnon Rovers 0-6

Despite losing Andrew Dowd to two yellow cards in that first half, Mark Gilsenan’s charges cruised to victory, with Colin Murphy in imperious form scoring 0-5 from seven shots at the target.

The Dunleer men also won all 14 of their own kick-outs over the 60 minutes.

Gilsenan even handed championship debuts to underage players Jack Maguire, Alex Carroll and Aaron McArdle in that second half. That coupled with the likes of Killian Gregory and Paul Callan to also come off the bench, Lannleire are justifying their joint favourites tag alongside Glen Emmets, whom they take on next week in a mouth-watering clash for top spot in this group of death.

Following a trademark charge up the field from centre half back, Briain McGuinness was awarded a free which was converted by Colin Murphy, before Bob Murphy converted an advanced mark. Dwayne Markey got Annaghminnon Rovers up and running, but with Colin Murphy (0-3) continuing to sparkle, and setting up Pierce Hawkins for a point as well, Dunleer were 0-5 to 0-1 ahead at the first half water break.

Rovers ‘keeper Shane McMahon produced two excellent saves to deny Bob Murphy and Ian Mulroy, either side of a Gary Monaghan intervention on the Dunleer goal line at the other end after Annaghminnon’s Rory Phelan had palmed the ball over ‘keeper Liam Callan.

Starting the match in the inside line, Ian Mulroy was later moved to the middle sector following Dowd’s dismissal.

Lannleire finally made their dominance count just after the water break when Peter Fortune seized on a Pierce Hawkins through pass to drive low passed McMahon for the game’s opening major on 18 minutes. Hawkins once again making his presence felt at midfield with 15 possessions over the hour.

A gallant Annaghminnon Rovers took advantage of Lannleire losing Andrew Dowd to that red card, to score twice before the break, through Rory Phelan (f) and James O’Connor who was set up following a quick turn of pace from Dylan Mullholland, but a late point from Bob Murphy left Lannleire firmly in control, leading by 1-7 to 0-3 at the break.

Half back Ronan Byrne also made himself constantly available for Annaghminon kickouts, while second half sub, Richie Ashfield can be satisfied with his contribution, kicking two points.

Ian Mulroy who finished with 23 possessions in Darver, kicked the opening score after the restart, before further scores from Caomhin Maher and that man again Colin Murphy extended Lannleire’s lead to six, before Alan Murphy coolly slotted home a penalty to leave it at 2-10 to 0-3 after 40 minutes.

There was also time for second half subs Paul Callan and Killian Gregory to kick two points each, while Conall Maher’s looping effort deceived Rovers’ Shane McMahon to add further gloss to the scoreboard as Lannleire emphatically sealed a guaranteed spot in the JFC quarter finals.

Lannleire: Liam Callan; Darragh Goodman, Jason Torris, Thomas Doyle; Gary Monaghan, Briain McGuinness, Caomhin Maher 0-1; Andrew Dowd, Pierce Hawkins 0-2; Conall Maher 1-0, Alan Murphy 1-0 (1 pen), Peter Fortune 1-0; Ian Mulroy 0-1, Colin Murphy 0-5 (1f), Bob Murphy 0-2 (1 mark).

Subs: Jack Maguire for Fortune (HT), Paul Callan 0-2 (1f) for Alan Murphy (40), Killian Gregory 0-2 (2f) for Colin Murphy (40), Alex Carroll for McGuinness (48), Aaron McArdle for Doyle (51).

Annaghminnon Rovers: Shane McMahon; Tiernan O’Brien, Paul McArdle, Sean McDonald; Ronan Byrne, Eddie Finnegan, Colin Campbell; Emmett Byrne, Padraig Russell; James Finnegan, Conor Russell, Dylan Mullholland; James O’Connor 0-1, Rory Phelan 0-1 (1f), Dwayne Markey 0-2 (2f).

Subs: Richie Ashfield 0-2 for James Finnegan (47), Chris Connolly for Paul McArdle (53), Aidan Lee-Martin for Eddie Finnegan (57).

Referee: Kevin Carroll.