Louth in Birmingham – kicking bins, wearing white coats and tapping up the local Tyrone man

While Manchester is the hub for England's drama sets, there was no shortage of stage material in Birmingham on Saturday afternoon.

Picture this: The game threw in 15 minutes late because only two match officials showed up – one of whom was the local provincial secretary, while the referee had no umpires.

Needs must. Martin Molloy made his debut at the post with four white coat men having been hastily assembled. Meanwhile, yours truly was briefly pencilled in as a linesman before common sense prevailed and they found another headbanger willing to do it.

When the game did get underway, Louth looked like fellas who should be taken away by men in white coats, before they turned it around in spectacular fashion, only for the Hollywood twist – a late goal denying them a famous victory.

Problem was. It took that long for the bloody match to finish, I was almost watching my lift home a mile in the sky. I could see the airport and yet there were no Ubers available. Of all times for them to take a tea break...

Tony Reynolds' van was primed but it was Tony-less. It's probably the first time he's left the yoke alone since he got it!

Thankfully my personal travel agent, Louth manager Paul McCormack, was on hand. He found Charlie Geoghegan who found a courier, a man from Tyrone who went to Birmingham in the early 1970s to raise enough money to buy a car but forgot to come home. His amnesia was greatly appreciated.

A route to the terminal but a sprint from then on. "If you don't make it, you can come out with us tonight," one of Louth's hurlers quipped during Tony's game of hide and go seek.

While tempting, it wasn't worth the hassle of trying to explain to John Mulligan how I'd blown the month's expenses allowance on the short-term car park at Dublin airport.

Anyway, after breaking the land speed record in pursuit of gate number 30-something – of course, it would have to be in the back of beyond – the sweat dripping like a choc-ice resting on a radiator, I was on the plane and typing this nonsense.

It seemed a long time since 4am when the alarm clock went off and half the drawer-top was swiped away in a bid to restore silence. "What am I at going here," I said, with a few unrepeatables scattered in between.

As a fella once told me, "sleep when you're dead". A trip well worthwhile, even if only for Peter Sage (County Board vice-chairman) – jokingly – reprimanding poor Tony for kicking a bin midway through the match...

No person – or bin – was safe in Birmingham on Saturday night!