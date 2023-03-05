Louth impose a chilling revenge on Kildare as complete display delivers major win for Mickey Harte’s men

Conor Grimes wheels away in celebration after scoring Louth's second goal in Sunday's National League win over Kildare at DEFY Páirc Mhuire. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Revenge is best served cold and Louth, who lost to Kildare by 16 points less than 12 months ago, were almost emotionless in banishing the woeful Lilies to a Division 2 relegation scrap on a memorable Sunday afternoon in Ardee.

Glenn Ryan’s men didn’t so much as lay a glove on the Reds in what was possibly Louth’s most complete display under the guidance of Mickey Harte. The control they had over the outcome was total and while the visitors were as inept as they were spiritless, the Wee charges oozed confidence in negotiating the encounter with great maturity.

Arguably the most pleasing aspect of Louth’s march towards practical survival in the second tier has been their rapidly gradual grasp of what it takes to win games in the realm of elite pedigree football. They allowed glorious opportunities to slip by versus both Clare and Derry, while they made arduous work out of the Limerick win, which sparked this unbeaten run.

Each outing saw the Reds pass up several goal chances or openings that could have had a telling bearing over the outcome. Yet, in the past two fixtures, they seized upon their major moments. Craig Lennon was ruthless in hitting the net at Páirc Tailteann, while Tommy Durnin and Conor Grimes – two grizzled veterans of Louth’s inter-county toil – were precise in raising green flags at critical moments amid the lowering of the Lilywhites.

"We owed them one from last year,” Grimes asserted after the game.

"Every day is a learning day for this group and we’re learning about how to manage games better.

"We’d been in the lead in games before coming down the stretch and made hard work of it. We didn’t want to do that again, especially with Kildare and the quality they have all over the pitch.

"If we were coming down the stretch and it was a two-point game, the ball can easily find its way into the back of the net. We tried to shut-up shop and see the game out, which we managed to do really, really well.

“But, again, it’s just about learning for the group. We’re so eager to learn every week and the coaching and management that we’re getting week on week is just incredible. Every week is a new week. It’s phenomenal the work that is going in.”

James Califf continues to be a gamechanger between the posts. His distribution off the kicking tee serves the vital role of keeping the opposition guessing as to where the ball is headed while he ushers a whiff of ‘Zenness’ around his goalmouth.

At centre-half, Ciarán Murphy is like an impermeable object who greets traffic like a bear would welcome a bun, with another relative rookie, Peter Lynch, is solidly growing into the full-back role. While he continues to adapt to the defensive demands, his competence in possession offers Louth a steadying influence, particularly as they manoeuvre themselves into their so-called ‘structured attack’ mode when oppositions drop deep and forward space is at a premium.

Conall McKeever is Mr Consistency at wing-back, Leonard Grey is a prime athlete whose power and assurance makes him a virtual indispensable at right-half, while Durnin, well he continues to defy the doubters. He is the heartbeat of the Louth team, a shoo in midfielder with the scoring attributes of a lethal marksman.

And yet he isn’t what logic would deem to be a typical Harte player in that he lacks the pace and nuisance-like talents of others. His qualities are overriding, however, as his manager admits.

"We know what Tommy can do and we know what he hasn’t got,” the Wee supremo added.

"He’s not a Linford Christie and we know that and he knows that, so we have to get the best of him with what he has. What he has is good fielding ability, he can work hard around the middle sector and he can pop up for the odd goal.”

IN STARK CONTRAST

Kildare, when compared to Louth’s refined approach, were incredibly poor and had neither method nor wisdom in their play. It was almost as though they didn’t know how the hosts would set-up and, therefore, meandered aimlessly into defensive traps, taking the ball towards contact or ceding possession cheaply as opponents converged from varying angles.

They looked a beaten docket at an early juncture and relied upon a combination of frees and moments of individual quality for their scores.

Contrastingly, there was great cohesion in the build-up to the match’s decisive scores. Sam Mulroy, who would later retire injured, and Grey were centrally involved in the move which sent Durnin in to finish, left-footed, past Mark Donnellan in the ninth minute.

The affair remained lively, with blows exchanged at either end, until additional time when three Kildare defenders unwisely engaged Liam Jackson, which allowed the winger to cleverly pop a handpass over the top for Grimes to rampage on to. He collected and arrowed to the bottom corner, giving Louth a 2-6 to 0-7 interval lead.

"It’s something that I’ve been trying to work on, running straight and on to the ball as opposed to receiving it with my back to goal,” Grimes remarked.

"Liam played a lovely ball through and I just had to keep the head down and go for it. I’m delighted it rattled the back of the net because it was an important goal in the game. We needed it.”

There was a frantic nature to the beginning of the second half, as the crossfield wind picked up and the rain began to spit, but that offset Kildare as much as Louth and so they remained unable to pocket the required scoreboard currency.

Instead, the Reds looked the likelier in goalscoring terms, though Craig Lennon and Bevan Duffy wisely fisted over to seal the deal.

What odds on neither county being in this division next year?

LOUTH: James Califf; Donal McKenny, Peter Lynch, Niall Sharkey 0-1; Leonard Grey, Ciarán Murphy, Conall McKeever; Conor Early, Tommy Durnin 1-2; Conor Grimes 1-0, Sam Mulroy 0-2 (2f), Liam Jackson; Dáire McConnon 0-2 (1m, 1f), Ciarán Downey 0-1, Ryan Burns 0-1. Subs: Bevan Duffy 0-1 for Grimes (6, temporary), Grimes for Duffy (14), Craig Lennon 0-1 for Mulroy (29), Conal McCaul for Burns (57), Duffy for Jackson (62), Jay Hughes for McConnon (68).

KILDARE: Mark Donnellan, Mick O’Grady, Shea Ryan, Jack Sargent 0-1; David Hyland, Kevin Flynn, Paddy McDermott; Kevin Feely, Kevin O’Callaghan; Eoin Doyle, Ben McCormack 0-1, Neil Flynn 0-3 (2f); Paddy Woodgate 0-3 (2f), Darragh Kirwan 0-2, Daniel Flynn 0-1. Subs: Aaron Masterson for Feely (HT), Mike Joyce for McDermott (HT), Cian McMonagle for McCormack (48), Jack Robinson for Kirwan (55), Barry Coffey 0-1 for N Flynn (63).

REFEREE: Barry Tiernan (Dublin).