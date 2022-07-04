Louth IFC title favourites Cooley Kickhams rocked by management’s resignation

Intermediate championship favourites Cooley Kickhams have been rocked by news of manager Gary Thornton’s resignation.

A Joe Ward winner with the Fr McEvoy Park club as a player, Thornton was in the third year of his latest stint in charge.

Controversy rained in the Peninsula on Saturday night after the team management – which included former Louth star Stefan White – and members of the club’s hierarchy opted to give Ardee St Mary’s a walkover in their Hollywood Developments Division 1 round 11 clash at Páirc Mhuire.

It is believed that Kickhams would have been without a number of players due to ongoing Covid issues within the camp – as well as several cases of injury and unavailability – and this led to a decision which was communicated to Louth GAA on Saturday afternoon.

However, it has since come to light that more than 20 players defied management – whose aim it was to carry out mass Covid testing on Tuesday night – and gathered at McEvoy Park for a self-organised session on Sunday morning.

Cooley are in the middle of a relegation battle and sit bottom of the senior league moving into the three-point fixtures, which get underway this weekend.

They face Glen Emmets and Oliver Plunkett’s in the IFC group stages as they bid to deliver a first championship title in 32 years, a season on from losing the showpiece to St Fechin’s.

It was the second adult match that didn’t go ahead in the county during the past week with no referee showing for the senior hurling league opener between St Fechin’s and Naomh Moninne in Beaulieu on Thursday night, with both teams having been on the field and ready for action.