LOUTH IFC | St Fechin’s hit Roche for six in emphatic statement of intent

St Fechins 6-18

Roche Emmets 1-7

St Fechin’s delivered an early statement of championship intent as they emphatically saw off Roche Emmets in a one-sided opening round clash on Friday evening.

That old cliché that goals win games was in evidence, with Eoghan Duffy a menace at full forward breaking through the Roche defence to help himself to a hat trick, as last year’s semi finalists look to go one further.

With the likes of underage county players Ryan Walsh and Adam O’Neill to come off the bench, a case could be made that they have the strength in depth and scoring power to give this championship another serious tilt.

Despite their subsequent mauling, the first quarter saw Roche Emmets asking questions of St Fechins. Paul Grier’s side won 10 of the opening 12 kick-outs in the first quarter, with Gerard Browne and Martin Carroll providing great options for goalkeeper Evin Quigley early on.

Despite that dominance, Roche could not make it count on the scoreboard, as they saw 50 per cent of their attacks in the opening half turned over by the Fechin’s defence, with Niall McCabe and Danny Burnell getting important turnovers.

Half back Sean Kerrisk can also be content with his night’s work, finishing with 21 possessions, and scoring two late points when moved into the full forward line late on.

The opening quarter was nip and tuck with Dan O’Connell and Ronan Holcroft trading scores at the start. A Joseph Corrigan brace gave Eugene Judge’s side the lead.

However, two scores from Barry O’Hare, including a stunning effort from the right flank levelled things up again at 0-3 each inside 10 minutes.

Eoghan Duffy and O’Hare traded scores before Ronan Holcroft put the Hoops ahead at 0-5 to 0-4. But, just before the water break, St Fechins drew first blood, as a lovely passing move saw Niall Devlin’s find Eoghan Duffy, who drove the ball to the net. Roche’s Shane Byrne did close the gap to a kick of the ball moments before referee David Fedigan blew for the first-half water break.

But, following that interlude, the Division 1 side outscored Roche by 1-5 to 0-1 to take an eleven-point lead into the break.

Paul Mathews cut out a Roche move out of defence, before kicking over the bar, while Holcroft and Colm O’Neill also found their range. Then four minutes before the interval, a seemingly rehearsed move saw a long kick-out from Fechin’s ‘keeper Niall McDonnell find Bevan Duffy baring down on the Roche defence, before he set up Eoin Hackett who fired the ball passed Evin Quigley to make it 2-8 to 0-5 in the seasider’s favour.

Holcroft and Jamie McDonnell continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over before the break.

Frees from Corrigan and Holcroft added to the lead as they picked up where they left off after half time. Eoghan Duffy then powered his way through the Roche rearguard to raise a third green flag as the Drogheda side showed no mercy.

Roche did manage to raise a green flag of their own through Dan O’Connell, but Fechin’s would go on to finish with 6-18 from 32 shots, as Niall Devlin chipped in with two goals of his own, while Eoghan Duffy completed his hat trick to lay down an early championship marker by Eugene Judge’s team.

St Fechins: Niall McDonnell; Padraic O’Donohoe, Niall McCabe, Danny Burnell 0-1; Sean Kerrisk 0-2 (1mk), David Collier, Jamie McDonnell 0-1; Bevan Duffy 0-2, Paul Mathews 0-1; Eoin Hackett 1-1, Colm O’Neill 0-1, Joseph Corrigan 0-3 (2f); Ronan Holcroft 0-5 (4f), Eoghan Duffy 3-0, Niall Devlin 2-1. Subs: Ryan Walsh for Mathews (ht), Brian Devlin for Holcroft (44), Adam O’Neill for Jamie McDonnell (50), Mathew Flanagan for Eoghan Duffy (50), Dylan Rice for Niall Devlin (53).

Roche Emmets: Evin Quigley; Joe Bishop, Peter Lynch, Harry O’Connell; Sean Dawe, James McDonnell, Gerard Browne; David Quigley, Glen Stewart; Liam Carthy, Dan O’Connell 1-1, Shane Byrne 0-1; Mark Byrne, Barry O’Hare 0-4 (3f), Marty Carroll. Subs: David O’Connell for Carthy (35), Caoimhin Reilly 0-1 for Browne (37), Mikey McCourt for Mark Byrne (49).

Referee: David Fedigan.