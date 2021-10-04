Louth IFC | Kilkerley make loud statement as Seans sunk by an early blitz

Kilkerley Emmets 2-14

Sean O’Mahony’s 0-11

Kilkerley Emmets deservedly booked their place in the final four of the IFC with victory over Sean O’Mahonys in an occasionally feisty clash which saw 52 free kicks awarded all over the field.

It was the opening 15 minutes which saw Kilkerley lead by 1-6 to no score, with the usual suspects Tadhg McEneaney and Conor Quigley finding their range with ease from place balls early on. Any time last year’s finalists attacked, it was met with the instructions to “let it in” from the management.

This worked a treat with the O’Mahonys defence continuing to foul, as McEneaney (3 frees) and Conor Quigley (2 frees) along with a fisted effort from Ewan McEnteggart after great work from McEneaney had six points on the board for Kilkerley before the O’Mahonys could blink.

The supply of ball being kicked in from the likes of Sean Hand, James Fegan, Cathal Bellew and Kieran Murtagh was particularly noteworthy in this match. It was in fact Murtagh’s delivery which saw Tadgh McEneaney and the lively Daniel McKeown combine for the later to drive the ball passed keeper Kevin Brennan to give Kilkerley that early lead.

You can never write the O’Mahonys off and they still almost managed to sneak a goal back just before that break, Stephen Kilcoyne managed to squeeze his effort passed Kilerly’s Rian Hand and was only denied on the goal line BY a superb Fintan Brady intervention.

Moments after the water break, the O’Mahony’s first score of the match was worth the wait from a neutral perspective as Stephen Kilcoyne who was double marked, kicked the ball over magnificently from the stand side in Clan na Gael to at least get the Dundalk side off the mark.

The O’Mahonys outscored Kilkerley by a further 0-3 to 0-1 in this time with Ben McLaughlin and two Conor Finnegan frees closing the gap to six at 1-7 to 0-4 approaching half time. Kilkerley’s Sean Hand was twice unfortunate not to have raised another green flag. Having been denied a goal early as the referee called it back for a free kick as Hand had blasted to the net, the forward later toe poked his effort wide with Kevin Brennan advancing on him after more excellent work from Fintan Brady.

A late Conor Quigley free left Kilkerley in a healthy position at 1-8 to 0-4 at the interval.

The O’Mahonys began the second half with that aggressive fervour which we have grown to associate with the Dundalk men over the years. With John O’Brien and the rest of the side pressing that bit further forward they began to create more attacks and gain more possession with Conor Martin tackling and fighting hard for the cause. They later introduced 2016 Joe Ward winning captain Shane Brennan from the bench, moving Martin to the inside line.

Converted frees from Thomas Rice and Conor Finnegan closed the gap to five, before a wonderful kick from distance by Finnegan which was met with a huge roar from the O’Mahonys side made us think maybe we have a game on our hands, despite Kilkerley’s superiority at 1-8 to 0-7. Conor Finnegan finished with 25 possessions over the hour.

Kilkerley seemed content to soak up the pressure and hit on the break, and Tadhg McEneaney’s first score from play was a classic example of that. Conor Quigley and Finnegan traded frees to leave it at 1-10 to 0-8 as the regular awarding of free kicks turned the game into a shootout between Quigley and McEneaney versus Conor Finnegan.

Two further Finnegan frees closed the gap to four once again at the second half water break.

However, the thoughts of a grandstand finish were extinguished firmly in the final 10 minutes. O’Mahonys lost defender Chris O’Neill to a second yellow card before Tadhg McEneaney’s intelligent use of the ball saw Kilkerley close out the game. Brian Brady and McEneaney combined for Brian’s brother Fintan to drive to the bottom corner before late points from subs Ciaran Bellew and hurler Darren Geoghegan put further icing on the Kilkerley cake as they ran out deserving winners.

Kilkerley Emmets: Rian Hand; Cillian Mulligan, Barra McCarthy, Ewan McEnteggart 0-1; Fintan Brady 1-0, Cathal Bellew, Ciaran McGlynn; James Fagan, Aaron Crawford; Brian Brady, Conor Quigley 0-6 (6f), Kieran Murtagh; Sean Hand, Tadgh McEneaney 0-5 (4f), Daniel McKeown 1-0. Subs: Ciaran Bellew 0-1 for Crawford (39), Darren Geoghegan 0-1 for McCarthy (46), Shaun McElroy for Hand (52), Conal McEneaney for McKeown (58), Cormac Bellew for Fintan Brady (58).

Sean O’Mahonys: Kevin Brennan; Rob Galligan, John O’Brien, Chris O’Neill; Kian McEvoy, Johnny Connolly, Stephen Kettle; Conor Martin, Kyle Carroll; Terry Kelly, Thomas Rice 0-1 (1f), Ben McLaughlin 0-2; Conor Finnegan 0-7 (4f, 1’45), Stephen Kilcoyne 0-1, Stephen Fisher. Subs: Oisin Breen for Kettle (HT), Shane Brennan for Rice (47), Conor Mackin for Kelly (57).

Referee: Paul Burke.