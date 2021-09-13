LOUTH IFC | Irelanders in pole position ahead of town derby tussle

Peter McStravick of Dundalk Young Irelands and Lee Crosbie of the Kevins in action on Friday.

Seanie Crosbie of St. Kevins and Jamie Brown of Dundalk Young Irelands in action at Stabannon on Friday.

Cian Callan of St. Kevins keeps the ball away from Peter Nixon during Friday’s match.

Dundalk Young Irelands 4-13

St Kevin’s 0-13

PETER McStravick was the star of the show on Friday night for Dundalk Young Irelands in their opening victory in the Intermediate championship over St. Kevin’s at Stabannon.

The pacy attacker finished with 2-3 but it was his ruthless finishing on the night that caught the eye. The timing of his two majors were body blows to the Philipstown outfit too - a killer mix in the heat of the championship.

His second directly after the second half water break killed the game off as a contest, grabbing the ball and driving at the Kevin’s rearguard to put the game to bed in between two well taken points.

The first, out of nothing, was his side’s last score of the half. McStravick reacted quickest to Cathal Ferriter’s attempt at a point to collect, spin and hammer home. That allowed his side to lead by six on the run in to half time.

Irelanders would need that cushion because the Kevin’s came roaring back through the impressive Tom Mathews, sweeper TJ Doheny and midfielders Evan Maher to leave six in it at the break 3-3 to 0-9 in the Irelanders favour.

Truth be told, Kevin’s were comfortable and looked to have the measure of their opponents throughout the first half. Under new manager Niall Callan, who took over from Ronan Philips mid season that was admirable, regardless of the 12 point losing margin.

Kevin’s centre forward Cian Callan was at his mercurial best at times on the night, landing frees and taking off on solo runs that took a life of their own. Callan at one stage fired over an audacious point from long distance after being awarded the free, he duly obliged to take advantage with was effectively a free shot.

Then it began to unravel for the Philipstown outfit after a quick-fire blitz from the steady Dundalk men. Composed in their play they soaked up the pressure and struck when needed. Dean Maguire pointed when he nearly found the net, but he wouldn’t have long to wait.

In the next attack, Cian O’Donoghue’s direct run caused the Kevin’s defence to split, O’Donoghue then applied an excellent low finish from distance. Maguire would then find the net after some excellent quick thinking from midfielder James Pendergast.

The second half began with a ruthless Irelanders blitz, outscoring their opponent’s six points to one. Callan again with a majestic free in front of his own dugout.

Irelander attackers Cathal Ferriter and Jordan O’Donoghue came to life in the second half with three points a piece while Tom Matthews impressed for the Kevin’s bringing his tally up to four points for the hour.

McStravick then single-handedly closed the game out with a powerful 1-2 as the Irelanders now look to bring that form into the town derby against Clan Na Gael in Dowdallshill this Saturday afternoon.

DUNDALK YOUNG IRELANDS: Fergal Sheekey; Cian O’Niaraigh, Ciaran Murray, Conn O’Donoghue; Caolan McCabe, Derek Maguire, Jamie Brown; James Pendergast, Peter Nixon; Jordan O’Donoghue 0-3 (1f), Cian O’Donoghue 1-1, Dean Maguire 1-2; Peter McStravick 2-3, Cathal Ferriter 0-3, Liam McStravick. Subs: Dermot Mone 0-1 for L McStravick (ht), Oisin McCabe for Nixon (50), Leon Duffy for Dean Maguire (55), Aaron Fee for Cian O’Donoghue (58).

ST KEVIN’S: Josh Finlay; Eoin McKenna, Finbarr Lynch, Brian Callaghan; Darren McMullen, Aaron Khan, James Harper; Evan Maher 0-1, Seanie Crosbie; Lee Crosbie, Cian Callan 0-5 (4f), Karl Martin 0-1; Patrick Clarke 0-1, Tom Matthews 0-4, TJ Doheny 0-1. Subs: Shane Meade for L Crosbie (34), Adam Harper for S Crosbie (45).

REFEREE: Noel Hand.