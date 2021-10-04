Louth IFC | Hunterstown too hot in a dominant derby display

Hunterstown 1-13

St Kevin’s 0-7

HUNTERSTOWN Rovers refused to show their neighbours even the slightest hint of weakness as they advanced to the intermediate semi finals.

The local rivalry did not breed the contempt you would expect as right from the outset Rovers made sure there would be only one winner.

Hunterstown’s tackling and pressure was too much for their opponents and backed with another sparkling Ryan Burns performance. The Louth forward continued his superb form of late to top score and assist for the goal for his brother Dean in the 44th minute.

St. Kevins came into the game with doubts surrounding their talisman Cian Callan. The mercurial forward started in the corner and eased himself into the game from there. With Callan’s influence waned Hunterstown set about their business early.

Burns had three points before the first half water break topped up by an excellent Glen Mathews score, his first of the championship. Niall Callan’s side had ample possession but couldn’t find the range to settle into the game.

Lee Crosbie and Callan combined to miss five free’s between them in the opening half. Rovers on the other hand and plenty of willing suitors. Davy Finn found the range sandwiched by two Burns free’s.

With the Kevin’s still scoreless, Cian Callan finally found the range on the 29th minute quickly followed up by an excellent Patrick Clarke effort. Those scores made it 0-7 to 0-2 at half time.

Peter Dooley’s side have a habit of starting the second half in powerful fashion and that was the case again on Saturday night with Hunterstown bossing proceedings in that third quarter.

James Harper did respond to Ryan Burns opening brace of placed balls but Kevins decided to push their sweeper TJ Doheny up the field and quick as a flash Hunterstown reeled off three quick scores. Davy Finn, Burns adding to their tally and Paul Carrie finishing off a wonderful move.

With nine between the sides, Ryan Burns got the ball on the 50 yard line and pointed in the direction he wanted his brother Dean to run into inside. Telepathically the older brother found little brother Dean who coolly finished off the chance with a well taken goal that effectively killed off the game.

Ryan Ward didn’t hesitate in kicking the next score quickly after the goal. Hunterstown even had the luxury of failing to score in the final quarter of the game. Kevins added some thick gloss to the scoreline with an unanswered run of four points in succession.

ST. KEVIN’S: Josh Finlay; Darren McMullen, Finbarr Lynch, Brian Callaghan; James Harper 0-1, Aaron Khan, Karl Martin, Evan Maher, Seanie Crosbie 0-1; Lee Crosbie, Cian Callan 0-4 (3f), Shane Meade; TJ Doheny; Patrick Clarke 0-1, Tom Matthews. Subs: Patrick Duff for Harper (46),Liam Boylan for Matthews (51).

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS: Niall Carrie; Euan Woodlock, Patrick Taaffe, Martin Lennon; Daithí Carroll, Keith Brennan, Richie Taaffe; Tony McKenna, Ryan Ward 0-1; Davy Finn 0-2, Paul Carrie 0-1, Glen Mathews 0-1; Dean Burns 1-0, Ryan Burns 0-8 (5f, 145’), Jamie Ward. Subs: Finn Kelly for Woodlock (16), Brendan Lennon for Mathews (46). Alan Landy for Brennan (50), Marc Ward for Finn (60).

REFEREE: Paul Kneel