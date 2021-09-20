Louth IFC | Dominant Irelanders take derby spoils to advance to last eight

Peter McStravick celebrates after scoring a goal for Dundalk Young Irelands during the IFC Group B game at St. Brigid's Park. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Conall McKeever, Clan Na Gael is tackled by JP Prendegast and Caolain McCabe, Dundalk Young Irelands during the IFC Group B game at St. Brigid's Park. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Jordan O'Donoghue, Dundalk Young Irelands is tackled by John Byrne, Clan Na Gael during the IFC Group B game at St. Brigid's Park. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Jordan O'Donoghue, Dundalk Young Irelands attempts to block down a pass by Sean O'Hanlon, Clan Na Gael during the IFC Group B game at St. Brigid's Park. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Peter Nixon, Dundalk Young Irelands is tackled by Conall McKeever, Clan Na Gael during the IFC Group B game at St. Brigid's Park. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Shane Carroll, Clan Na Gael carries the forward, away from Derek Maguire, Dundalk Young Irelands and Conall McKeever, Clan Na Gael during the IFC Group B game at St. Brigid's Park. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Jordan O'Donoghue, Dundalk Young Irelands is tackled by Conall McKeever, Clan Na Gael during the IFC Group B game at St. Brigid's Park. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Billy Smith, Clan Na Gael and Ciaran Murray, Dundalk Young Irelands reach up for the ball during the IFC Group B game at St. Brigid's Park. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Cian O'Donoghue, Dundalk Young Irelands is tackled by Paul Gore and Craig Callan, Clan Na Gael during the IFC Group B game at St. Brigid's Park. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Dundalk Young Irelands 2-12

Clan Na Gael 1-8

Derbies generally tend to be close, cagey affairs, but Dundalk Young Irelands were in no mood for tradition at Dowdallshill on Saturday evening as they controlled this all-Dundalk showdown virtually from start to finish.

The first-half was reasonably tight on the scoreboard, but the Irelanders always appeared to be playing within themselves and when Peter McStravick volleyed past Cillian Rice in first-half injury-time to make it 1-5 to 0-3 at the break, it was impossible to see any way back for the Clans.

Young Irelands may have prided themselves on coming into this year’s Championship slightly under the radar, but they’re front and centre now and look to be in with as good a shout as anyone for Seamus Flood glory.

They certainly have the forwards to trouble any of the so-called big guns.

McStravick looks to be a real star in the making. As well as that late first-half goal he kicked two monstrous early frees to send Young Irelands into the lead after Paul Crewe had opened the scoring for Clans.

The first was almost from the 65m line and moments later he repeated the trick from less than 10 metres further in.

He also kicked two points from play over the hour to cap a fine evening for the number 10.

But he isn’t the only threat in the Irelanders attack with the O’Donoghue brothers, Dermot Mone, Dean Maguire and Kerry import Cathal Ferriter all in need of close attention by opposition defences.

At the back the Upper Marshes outfit have unearthed a gem in Jamie Brown, while Derek Maguire’s steadying hand is as important as ever.

Clans weren’t found wanting in the blood and guts department, but they just didn’t have the same depth of quality in attack.

They managed to get the deficit back to four points at one stage and seemed to have built a bit of momentum, but all hope evaporated in the blink of an eye when a slick Irelanders move up the right touchline ended with Dean Maguire firing home from close range.

To make matters worse Shane Carroll was dismissed on a straight red card before the ball was kicked out for an incident in the build-up to the goal and the Clans’ attacker could have no complaints.

The goal alone was enough to rubber-stamp Young Irelands’ victory, but in truth it had been inevitable from a long way out.

They enjoyed the final few minutes kicking three points in quick succession to open a 10-point gap.

The cause was well and truly lost from Clans’ point of view, but they battled on and were rewarded when Robbie Curran fired home a late consolation goal.

They have a better score difference than St Kevin’s so a draw would still send them through to the last eight, but otherwise it’s a winner-takes all clash in Stabannon on Saturday evening.

Dundalk Young Irelands: Fergal Sheeky; Cian O Nairaigh, Ciaran Murray, Stephen Bellew; Jamie Brown, Derek Maguire, Caolain McCabe; Peter Nixon, JP Prendergast; Jordan O’Donoghue 0-1f, Cian O’Donoghue 0-3, Dermot Mone 0-1; Deam Maguire, Peter McStravick 1-5 (3f), Cathal Ferriter 0-2. Subs: Mark Gahan for C McCabe, Con O’Donoghue for JP Prendergast.

Clan Na Gael: Cillian Rice; Brian McDonnell, Reece O’Hanlon, Craig Callan; Paul Crewe 0-1, Craig Long, Tiernan Weldon; Robbie Curran 1-3 (3f), Conall McKeever 0-1 (3f); Sean O’Hanlon, Shane Carroll 0-1, Gavin Gaffey; Paul Martin 0-1, Billy Smith, Micheal McDonnell. Subs: Stephen Coleman, Mark McGeown 0-1, Jason Cullen.

Referee: Colm McCullough