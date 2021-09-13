LOUTH IFC | Cooley ‘burned’ by Hunterstown goals

Hunterstown 3-7

Cooley Kickhams 0-13

FOR the second year running Hunterstown Rovers defeated Cooley Kickhams at the group stages of the Intermediate championship.

With Mickey Harte and Gavin Devlin looking, Rovers showed that goals really do win games on Sunday afternoon in Dowdallshill.

The emphasis for both teams was to keep it tight and control the scoreboard. Hunterstown were better in both departments on the day.

They did rely on a dollop of luck to get them going but they would argue that you make your own luck in this world and in that, they have a point.

The Ballapousta based outfit are set up to maximise Ryan Burns’ talents, they have always relied on their talisman, but this season they look to have built a framework around him. Brother Dean is playing inside him and in the other corner Brendan Lennon is the perfect foil for both.

Two of the three combined for the goal that swung the game in their side’s favour before the first half water break. A Marc Ward effort that was dropping short and won in the air by Lennon, with the ball breaking kindly to Dean Burns who had the simplest of tap-ins.

Up until that point, Hunterstown were struggling to get to grips with the game, Fearghal Malone and Patrick Johnstone were buzzing about up front for Cooley and both had raised white flags to give them a 0-3 to 0-1 lead.

Then came the first goal and, more importantly for Peter Dooley’s charges, was the surge of confidence that came after it.

Dooley now joined by Monaghan under 20 coach Andy Callan added more instruction during the water break and they worked a great goal from the next attack.

Hunterstown wing back Dathai Carroll kept width on the play and drove wide around Cooley’s defence and drove the high ball across the goal to Ryan Burns who collected, shimmied expertly to give himself the half yard to bury to the net. From that point on Rovers took control of the game with an almighty grip.

Malone and Johnstone again combined in reply to bring a cagey first half to a close, their side finding themselves 2-2 to 0-5 behind at the interval.

That grip got tighter at the start of the second half for Hunterstown when Ryan Burns intercepted a Sean Hayes pass across his goal and with that the game had an inevitable feel about it. Davy Finn quickly added a point to compound the misery for Gary Thornton’s side.

Debutant Cian Connor clipped over a free and he would be the last other Cooley player on the scoresheet other than Brian White who wound back the clock kicking Kickhams’ last seven points of the contest.

The former county man single-handedly brought the margin down to a one score game in a tremendous exhibition of point taking and customary free taking. He will rue the couple he missed but he was piling on the pressure on Hunterstown as they struggled to pick Cooley off on the counter.

Hunterstown still had the wherewithal at this stage to know that the only way Cooley were going to pull off a victorious comeback was to strike oil with a goal. So the men in red duly got all their bodies behind the ball and shut up shop to march on.

COOLEY KICKHAMS: Sean Hayes; Ross Magennis, Gerry Malone, Eoin Mc Daid; Ronan McBride, Conor Mc Guinness, Patrick Hanlon; Darren Marks, Brian White 0-8(); Peter Thornton, Fearghal Malone 0-2, Emmet Rogan; Cian Connor 0-1, Michael Rafferty, Patrick Johnston 0-2. Subs Enda O’Neill for E Rogan, Aoghan McGuinness for Rafferty, Richard Brennan, MJ Hanlon for Connor, Patrick Sheelan for Magennis (54).

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS: Niall Carrie; Euan Woodlock, Patrick Taaffee, Martin Lennon; Daithi Carroll, Keith Brennan, Muiris O Sullivan; Tony Mc Kenna, Marc Ward; David Finn 0-1, Paul Carrie, Glen Matthews; Brendan Lennon 0-2, Ryan Burns 2-3, Dean Burns 1-0 Subs Ryan Ward 0-1 for M Ward, Finn Kelly for O’Sullivan, Jamie Ward for G Matthews, Brian Matthews for Keith Brennan.

REFEREE: Colm McCullough