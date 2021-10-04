Louth IFC | Clinical Cooley coming to the boil at right time

Cian O'Donoghue, Dundalk Young Irelands has control of the ball on the ground, alongside Darren Marks, Cooley Kickhams during the IFC quarter-final game at Brigid's Park.

James Prendergast, Dundalk Young Irelands and Brian White, Cooley Kickhams reach for the ball in midfield during the IFC quarter-final game at Brigid's Park.

Cathal Ferriter celebrates after scoring a goal for Dundalk Young Irelands during the IFC quarter-final game at Brigid's Park.

Gerry Malone, Cooley Kickhams is tackled by Peter Nixon, Dundalk Young Irelands during the IFC quarter-final game at Brigid's Park.

Cian O'Nairaigh, Dundalk Young Irelands is tackled by Fergal Malone, Cooley Kickhams during the IFC quarter-final game at Brigid's Park.

Stephen Bellew, Dundalk Young Irelands and Michael Carron, Cooley Kickhams chase after the ball during the IFC quarter-final game at Brigid's Park.

Cathal Ferriter, Dundalk Young Irelands is tackled by Luke White, Cooley Kickhams during the IFC quarter-final game at Brigid's Park.

Luke White, Cooley Kickhams looks on as Cathal Ferriter, Dundalk Young Irelands attempts to score a point during the IFC quarter-final game at Brigid's Park.

Cooley Kickhams 0-15

Dundalk YI 1-8

Cooley Kickhams made sure the four Intermediate Championship group winners didn’t make it a clean sweep of the semi-final spots with a fully deserved victory over Dundalk Young Irelands in Dowdallshill.

A well-engineered Irelanders goal midway through the opening half meant Kickhams were chasing the game for a good chunk of the 60 minutes, but when they hit the front early in the second-half there was only likely to be one winner.

Since shipping three first-half goals against Hunterstown Rovers in the opening round, Cooley have improved steadily as they plot what is already seen as an overdue return to the senior ranks.

By virtue of conceding six goals in the groups stages and facing a side that scored seven in their two outings, the green and gold started this quarter-final as slight underdogs and Young Irelands probably were the more dangerous outfit in the opening quarter.

Both teams were guilty of dropping shots short and the town outfit were particularly wasteful.

With the game level at 0-2 apiece that group stage goal trend looked set to continue when Dermot Mone and Dean Maguire combined well down the left to send Cathal Ferriter clear and the Kerryman made no mistake with a fierce finish past Neil Gallagher.

Frees from James Prendergast and Peter McStravick in response to a Brian White free at the other end, made it a four-point game by the 23rd miute, 1-4 to 0-3.

However, Cooley slowly warmed to the task and finished the half very strongly to trail by the minimum, 1-5 to 0-7.

In fact Cooley, out-scored their opponents by eight points to one either side of half-time, or better still, by 0-12 to 0-2 between the closing stages of the first-half and the end of normal-time, and ultimately that proved to be the winning of theac game.

On reflection Young Irelands will feel too many of those scores came too easily, particularly some of the frees they conceded within range of the target that proved meat and drink for Brian White and Cian Connor off the right and left boot respectively.

By contrast the normally dead-eyed Peter McStravick was having an off-day over placed balls for Young Irelands and they struggled to build any momentum as a result.

They did, however, appear to have strong claims for a second-half penalty. With Cooley leading by 0-10 to 1-5, Dean Maguire broke through on goal and appeared to be brought down, but the appeals fell on deaf ears and after initially going off injured Maguire did later return.

Leading by 0-12 to 1-6 by the second water break, Cooley really turned the screw when the teams returned with substitute James Reilly, kicking two brilliant points from the left and Cian Connor adding a free to make it 0-15 to 1-6.

That was the official end of normal-time, but with almost 10 minutes of added time to play, largely due to Maguire’s injury, Kickhams still had a bit of defending to do, without adding to their own tally.

But Young Irelands found scores too hard to come by to put their opponents under any real pressure and Derek Maguire’s frustrations appeared to get the better of him as he picked up a second yellow card in the closing stages.

Cooley were already down to 14 men at that stage following a black card for full back Eoin McDaid.

Former rugby star Rob Kearney made his first championship appearance since the 2004 senior final and he found touch with a late clearance that wouldn’t have looked out of place at the RDS.

But in truth it was a comfortable finale for Cooley who head to the last four with a spring in their step.

They might be underdogs again when they get there, but on the basis of their last two displays, few will relish taking them on.

Cooley Kickhams: Neil Gallagher; Ronan Mc Bride, Eoin Mc Daid, Luke White; MJ Hanlon, Darren Marks, Gerry Malone; Peter Thornton, Brian White 0-3f; Cian Connor 0-7 (4f), Fearghal Malone 0-1, Enda O Neill 0-1; Michael Carron, Patrick Johnston, Aoghain Mc Guinness 0-1. Subs Michael Rafferty for M Carron, James O Reilly 0-2 for MJ Hanlon, Patrick Sheelan for F Malone, Rob Kearney for B White.

Dundalk Young Irelands: Fergal Sheeky, Peter Mc Court, Ciaran Murray, Stephen Bellew; Cian O Nairigh, Derek Maguire, Caolain Mc Cabe; Peter Nixon, James Prendergast 0-2; Jamie Brown, Cian O Donoghue, Dermot Mone; Dean Maguire, Peter Mc Stravick 0-5 (4f), Cathal Ferriter 1-1. Subs: Liam Mc Stravick for Dean Maguire, Mark Gahan for C McCabe, Dean Maguire for P McCourt, Oisin Mc Cabe for P Nixon.

Referee: Stephen Murphy.