Louth hurling manager Paul McCormack rallies his troops ahead of National League opener against Armagh – ‘We’ve got to be on it every day we play’

Louth hurling manager Paul McCormack playing for his native Armagh against the Reds in the 2012 Nicky Rackard Cup final at Croke Park. Picture: Sportsfile

Paul McCormack is happy with his team’s progress ahead of Saturday’s National Hurling League Division 3A opener at home to neighbours Armagh.

The Reds take on the manager’s native county in Darver bidding to get their latest fifth tier campaign off to the ideal start ahead of the round two trip to title favourites Roscommon.

Having won the 3B crown in 2021, Louth staved off relegation on score difference last season before progressing to win the Lory Meagher Cup.

There has been, however, several changes to the panel since then with Paul Mathews and Niall Keenan among those to step away for differing reasons.

McCormack, therefore, could hand out as many as five debuts this weekend with Conor Murphy (Naomh Moninne), Conall Shaw (Fingallians), Aaron McGuinness-Smyth (Naomh Moninne), Ben Goss-Kieran (Knockbridge) and Tom Matthews (St Kevin’s) in line to feature for the first time.

"The team is not settled just yet because we need to get games into certain players,” said McCormack, who has watched his team face Tyrone, Cavan, Queen’s and Fermanagh during pre-season.

"There have been signs of rustiness or lads falling into old habits, but we’re trying to address those and we’ve done a bit of video work to try to eradicate them. Hopefully the fellas take it on board and that we can get a performance in the first game, and see where it takes us.

"It’s a free shot. Armagh have more resources in terms of players and experience at this level. They were finalists in the last two years so it depends on our effort, attitude and application – we’re certainly not going to be afraid of the challenge, but we want to embrace it and do ourselves justice.”

The Keady man watched his side give one of their most complete displays in the narrowest of defeats to the Orchard County at this stage 12 months ago. It was one of several slender reversal margins endured by Louth during a term which will is reflected upon quite favourably, ultimately.

But getting on the right side of tight scorelines is the task which the Wee small ball boss has set his charges.

"We’re hoping to be challenging going into the last 10 minutes of games a wee bit more and then to see them over the line,” he added.

"The Leitrim match (Lory Meagher Cup) was huge for belief last year in that it was the first big game where we did all of the above.

“It’s a new season, though, and it’s going to take time to settle as well. There are five games in the league and we feel that it’s not all about the first or second days, we’ve got to balance it out and assess after each game.

“We want to be in contention and to have the composure and nerve to see games out if we’re in a winning position or if we’re coming from behind, to stay in the match.

“This league is the level we should be playing at – I firmly believe that – and on any given day, any team can beat another. We’ve got to be on it every day we play.

"Armagh were in the final last year against Tyrone. Roscommon probably felt that they were the best team and that probably caught them at Croke Park (Rackard Cup final) so they’re going to be coming out with more fire in their belly to prove that they’re a level above us. They’ve a lot of imports in terms of players coming from Galway or Clare.

“Then you have Monaghan and Fermanagh, and Mayo were in the Christy Ring final so we know that for us to consolidate our position at this level, that it’s going to be extremely challenging, but that’s what sport is about and we feel we’re here on merit. We want to show that we’re well capable of playing and that’s the target that I’ve set for the lads.”

Moninne’s Feidhelm Joyce, who lifted the Meagher Cup at Croke Park last May, will continue as captain.