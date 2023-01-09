Louth hurling is in a perilous state and only intervention will prevent its ultimate demise

Donnacha Reidy, St Peters NS in Dromiskin and Knockbridge hurler, plays during half-time of last year's All-Ireland hurling final at Croke Park. Where is hurling going in Louth? That is the big question. Picture: Sportsfile

Fra Kieran’s plea at December’s Louth GAA Convention came to mind in the aftermath of last Tuesday night’s Conor McGurk Cup clash with Queen’s University in Belfast.

A threadbare Louth panel – comprising of 18 players – were soundly beaten in what represents their sole competitive challenge before the start of the National League in February.

Paul McCormack, the county’s diligent senior hurling team manager, has a pool of roughly 40 players to select from and with 25pc of those unavailable for one reason or another, the headache is not so much about who to play but how to field at all given the logistical constraints.

Louth’s assistant secretary, Kieran described the situation as “dire” in front of delegates last month and, indeed, a fairly bleak picture was painted in the 24-point loss at the Dub.

"On a long-term note, the county executive should initiate a plan to introduce hurling in areas where no hurling exists,” he added. “There is assistance available from Croke Park and hopefully we will be able to work on something this year.”

It is impossible to fault those who are giving their time and dedication to Louth’s small ball cause. No player who togged out for last week’s defeat lacked in effort but they were just simply overpowered by a superior side, better conditioned and more skilled.

Again, that can’t be a reflection of the training that is going on twice weekly and more in Darver under McCormack and Ruairí Convery – two men who won All-Ireland medals at Croke Park.

But it’s a structural issue. The men playing are not being given enough meaningful hurling over 12 – or at least 10 – months of the year. Since last May’s Lory Meagher Cup final win over Longford, it’s not an exaggeration to suggest that most of the players involved have played less than 10 matches – spread over a period of eight months. How can they improve?

Cavan pulled out of inter-county competition a few years back and while they have since returned, there is no way that the Breffni men should be in a position to surpass Louth with a hurl and sliotar in hand. Yet they have four clubs competing in their senior championship this year. Louth have three, which must surely count as the least populated domestic competition in the country?

Look at last season’s minor hurling championship final. It was fixed for Darver in December but due to the weather conditions, it had to be postponed. As yet, there is no date for it to be played. It’s an afterthought.

Clearly, Louth is a football-first county and the split-season has made calendar space non-existent. Aside from St Fechin’s, who have a tremendous catchment considering there are no other hurling teams south of Knockbridge, the county’s small ball clubs are reliant on football teams releasing players or there being provision on the schedule for domestic hurling matches to take place.

You would have to question the direction of the game when Maurice Murphy, such a stalwart of the Naomh Moninne club, stepped away from the County Board at the end of 2021, exhausted by an endless fight.

Is there an alternative? A way of improving hurling’s local standing without impeding football’s seemingly forward strides? There has to be. Mayo have only a limited number of hurling competitors as well and yet they are able to compete at a level which Louth must be envious of in both codes. The same with Roscommon, albeit they have more clubs.

Sligo, in a hurling sense, are a blueprint. Louth defeated them in the Meagher Cup final in 2015 and the Yeats County remained at that grade for a few seasons after. They were in Division 3B of the league as well. Yet, in the last five seasons, they have risen two championship grades – and are now comfortable in the Christy Ring Cup – and a pair of league tiers as well.

Mining the country for players eligible from outside the county is only a short-term solution and yet you cannot criticise McCormack for doing it when you look at what he has at his disposal.

There has been talk of Fechin’s entering the Meath leagues at adult level and that would be a step forward. It’s only a few years since Moninne actually qualified for the top-flight in Armagh but they were forced to withdraw due to being unable to field on a number of occasions, if memory serves this writer correctly. Their footballers likely weren’t available and this may be a drawback for Fechin’s if they intend to not only contest fixtures in the Royal County but compete as well.

Men walked off the field in Queen’s the other night with p**sed off expressions etched across their faces. And, without writing off their chances completely, lifting themselves to the required standard for Division 3A and, by extension, Nicky Rackard Cup opposition looks to be a serious task.

Granted, there are quality players to come back – Darren Geoghegan and Feidhelm Joyce among them – but the demands of inter-county action has denied the squad of football player Paul Mathews and could well do the same for the talented Tom Matthews and Fionn Cumiskey at U20 level.

As a man opined coming off the field following Wednesday night’s win for the footballers, more clubs need to be set-up and more players produced. It has to be strategic. The three main towns – Dundalk, Drogheda and Ardee – need a club each. If Fechin’s are designated to represent Drogheda, that’s fine, but surely there then has to be a club somewhere in the east of the county?

Given Louth’s population, there can surely be at least double the number of clubs that there are currently? But then it comes down to buy in. Is it there? Well not enough of it anyway. It’s a pity.

Will that change? It has to, or else Louth could be meandering towards a situation where the code dies altogether.