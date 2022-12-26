Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.2°C Dublin

Louth hurlers to begin their 2023 season in Belfast

Paul McCormack will be hopeful of seeing Tom Matthews (St Kevin's) togging out for Louth's senior hurlers this season. Picture: Paul Connor Expand

Close

Paul McCormack will be hopeful of seeing Tom Matthews (St Kevin's) togging out for Louth's senior hurlers this season. Picture: Paul Connor

Paul McCormack will be hopeful of seeing Tom Matthews (St Kevin's) togging out for Louth's senior hurlers this season. Picture: Paul Connor

Paul McCormack will be hopeful of seeing Tom Matthews (St Kevin's) togging out for Louth's senior hurlers this season. Picture: Paul Connor

Caoimhín Reilly

Louth senior hurlers begin their new season in the Conor McGurk Cup next Tuesday night (throw-in: 7:30pm).

Paul McCormack's team endured a tough campaign in the competition in each of the past two renewals but oppose Queen's University at the Dub seeking to lay foundations in place for the challenging term ahead.

There may be some debuts with Tom Matthews (St Kevin's) and Conor Murphy (Naomh Moninne) possibly involved, though injury will rule out the precociously talented Fionn Cumiskey (Moninne) from togging out with the Wee seniors for the first time.

Some of this year's Lory Meagher Cup victors should be available for action, including several of the St Fechin's contingent who were beaten in the Leinster JHC semi-final in late November.

This is Louth Newsletter

Your weekly fix of local news and sport headlines from Louth, direct to your inbox

This field is required

Privacy