Louth hurlers to begin their 2023 season in Belfast

Paul McCormack will be hopeful of seeing Tom Matthews (St Kevin's) togging out for Louth's senior hurlers this season. Picture: Paul Connor

Louth senior hurlers begin their new season in the Conor McGurk Cup next Tuesday night (throw-in: 7:30pm).

Paul McCormack's team endured a tough campaign in the competition in each of the past two renewals but oppose Queen's University at the Dub seeking to lay foundations in place for the challenging term ahead.

There may be some debuts with Tom Matthews (St Kevin's) and Conor Murphy (Naomh Moninne) possibly involved, though injury will rule out the precociously talented Fionn Cumiskey (Moninne) from togging out with the Wee seniors for the first time.

Some of this year's Lory Meagher Cup victors should be available for action, including several of the St Fechin's contingent who were beaten in the Leinster JHC semi-final in late November.