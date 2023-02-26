Louth hurlers suffer narrow derby loss in Monaghan

Darren Geoghegan returned to the Louth team for today's defeat by Monaghan in Cloghan. Picture: Sportsfile

The contrast of representing your county as a Louth hurler and a Louth footballer could not have being more overstated on Sunday afternoon.

A huge crowd witnessed the footballers recording a famous victory over Meath in Navan, while, earlier in the day, the hurlers suffered a defeat to neighbours Monaghan in front of 100 spectators at Cloghan Centre of Excellence, a venue that did not even have a scoreboard.

The visitors could not build on their terrific victory over Roscommon a fortnight earlier but they certainly had their chances to take the scalp of the previously unbeaten Farney men, who now sit on top of Division 3A with full points from three games.

Two terrific goalscoring opportunities in the first half were not taken and a total wides tally of 11, in comparison to just five for the home side, paints its own picture.

One positive for manager Paul McCormack was that he was able to welcome back Darren Geoghegan to the team with the Waterford-based student having missed both opening-round games through injury.

He certainly continued from where he left off in his award-winning season last year, top-scoring for the Wee County here with 12 points, just outdone by Monaghan sharpshooter Fergal Rafter, who accounted for 1-11.

Louth had shot two wides before Ryan Walsh forced a terrific save out of ’keeper Hugh Byrne low to his left.

Geoghegan opened the scoring from a long-range free on six minutes and he should have added another from just 25 metres out but miscued his effort wide of the post.

A foul on full-forward Conor Gernon presented Rafter with the chance from a 20-metre free to open his side’s account on 10 minutes.

A rare mistake by Peter Fortune gifted possession to Thomas Hughes who fired over from close range. Geoghegan tied up matters on 13 minutes, firing over from play from a tight angle, left of the post.

Monaghan then accounted for three unanswered points, two from play, from centre-half Declan Hughes in-between which Rafter hit over a 55-metre free.

Louth had their own period of dominance between the 18th and 28th minutes, grabbing six points in a row. Four of them came from Geoghegan placed balls, another scored from the right wing by Seán Kerrisk and from the resultant puckout, Geoghegan's second of this half from play – 0-8 to 0-5.

They lost their focus in the time that remained to the break as the home side built themselves an interval lead of two points with scores from Rafter (3), Hughes and Niall Garland as they turned around leading by 0-10 to 0-8.

The Louth management made two changes at the start of the second half with Liam Molloy and Conor Murphy both introduced.

After the home side had extended their lead with two early points, they made a third change with Seaghan Conneely replacing Pádraig Fallon.

These chances did not appear to have the desired effect as Monaghan added four more unanswered points, two from Hughes and another brace of Rafter frees, 0-16 to 0-8.

To their credit, the team in red got themselves right back into this match when a good point from play from midfielder Fortune was added to by another free from Geoghegan awarded for a foul on Kerrisk.

They reduced the deficit to just three on 51 minutes when two of the substitutes combined with Conor Murphy laying the sliotar off to Conneely who netted from close range.

Rafter added to his ever-increasing tally with another brace of points before Kerrisk fired over a good point from 50 metres to leave the visitors trailing now by four with 15 minutes remaining.

The game turned on 57 minutes when Monaghan were awarded a penalty which Rafter fired past Ricky McKeown with aplomb.

Geoghegan managed to keep the 'missing' scoreboard ticking over with another four points from frees but it was Rafter who had the final say to seal a third win in a row for Monaghan with a point from the right wing.

Both of Louth's two remaining games in this campaign are at home with the first of them against Fermanagh on Sunday, March 12, in Darver at 2pm.

MONAGHAN: High Byrne; Jack Guinan, Paddy Finnegan, Cathal McAnespie; Aaron O Coinnaith, Kevin Crawley, Conor Flynn; Colin Merrick, Niall Garland 0-1; James Slevin 0-1, Declan Hughes 0-3, Fergal Rafter 1-11 (0-9f, 1-0p; Thomas Hughes 0-3, Conor Gernon, Conall McHugh. Subs: Ciarán Guinan for Gernon (41), Stephen Lambe for Slevin (52), Cormac McNally for Merrick (60), Pauric Malone for McHugh (66).

LOUTH: Ricky McKeown; Adam Plunkett, Danny Morgan, Ronan Mulholland; Conall Shaw, Seán Hodgins, Aaron McGuinness-Smith; Peter Fortune 0-1, Feidhelm Joyce; Jamie McDonnell, Darren Geoghegan 0-12 (10f), Mark Gahan; Pádraig Fallon, Ryan Walsh, Seán Kerrisk 0-2. Subs: Liam Molloy for Hodgins (HT), Conor Murphy for Gahan (HT), Seaghan Conneely 1-0 for Fallon (38).

REFEREE: Aidan McAleer (Donegal).