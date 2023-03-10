Louth hurlers should have too much for Fermanagh in National League clash, but it will be far from straightforward for Paul McCormack’s men

Rory Porteous of Fermanagh in action against Seán Kerrisk of Louth during the Allianz Hurling League Division 3B match between Louth and Fermanagh at Darver Centre of Excellence two years ago. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Louth’s hurlers will be banking on history repeating itself as they prepare for the visit of Fermanagh in round four of the National Hurling League this weekend.

The Reds lost their derby duel with Monaghan a fortnight ago having also fallen to defeat against fellow neighbours Armagh in their Division 3A opener. In between, they recorded a memorable victory in Roscommon and that will serve as a confidence booster approaching their upcoming clash with the Erne natives.

Perhaps, though, their greatest motivational tool will be the manner of the loss in Cloghan as Monaghan maintained their unlikely promotion push. Despite having some key players back in the side, namely Darren Geoghegan and Feidhelm Joyce, the Wee men failed to perform as they would have hoped and this contributed in no small part to a deserved win for the Farney outfit.

Consistency has long been an issue for this Louth team and manager Paul McCormack continues to exhaust every avenue available to him in trying to resolve the problem. Had the Reds followed up their win in Hyde Park with a positive outcome against Monaghan, they could have been looking towards a high finish in the tier for the first time since qualifying for the 3A final in 2018.

However, now, the result of their meeting with Joe Baldwin’s Fermanagh could have major repercussions on where Louth find themselves next season. For a defeat would ensure a ‘do or die’ showdown with Mayo on the final day and given the Connacht county have arguably the best pedigree of any of the half-dozen competing in this league, the odds on being relegated would be stacked in Louth’s favour.

Louth, though, have an impressive record versus the Erne men and haven’t lost to the Ulster county in McCormack’s tenure. Indeed, the last time that Fermanagh got the better of Louth was in the 2015 Nicky Rackard Cup relegation play-off.

Sunday’s visitors appear to have taken huge forward strides this season, however, and could conceivably be in the title shake-up only for a late Monaghan revival during their opening round affair in Clones, which saw the Farney charges emerge with just two points to spare.

They followed that up with a memorable triumph against Mayo in Ederney, a triumph which Baldwin branded as their best-ever result in the small ball code. The subsequent draw with Roscommon was a creditable return and ensures the men in green travel to Darver a point clear of their hosts.

Louth will still feel that they ought to be superior to Fermanagh if they perform and do so for a complete period of time. Indeed, depending on other results, a Wee win, coupled with favourable scorelines elsewhere, could, in fact, safeguard the Reds’ place in the fifth tier for next season with a game to spare. That, in itself, would be a considerable achievement.

Perhaps, having only been introduced as substitutes in Monaghan, Liam Molloy and Seaghan Conneely will earn starting berths for the Fermanagh clash. Both offer distinctly physical presences and Conneely, as he showed in the league derbies, has a keen eye for the back of the net.

Ryan Walsh may not have got on the scoresheet the last day, but he was outstanding, along with his St Fechin’s clubmate, Seán Kerrisk, in Roscommon, so if they can hit form together, Louth could have too much in reserve come full-time.

The Reds to win, although it may not be straightforward. Nothing unusual there, some may say.