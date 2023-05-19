Louth hurlers need a result in Armagh to save their Nicky Rackard Cup status

With Louth having gone down to a six-point loss in Donegal, Paul McCormack’s team sit bottom of the table on score difference, -33 to -9. — © SPORTSFILE

Louth hurlers must better the result of Fermanagh in their round five clash with Armagh on Saturday to prevent immediate relegation back to Lory Meagher Cup competition for 2024.

The Reds have picked up just a solitary point from their four championship clashes to date, and that was from a draw with the Erne County in Darver, and go up against an Armagh side bidding to finish the group campaign with three wins.

They edged out Fermanagh by the minimum last weekend and with Louth having gone down to a six-point loss in Donegal, Paul McCormack’s team sit bottom of the table on score difference, -33 to -9.

Joe Baldwin’s men in green take on Roscommon in Athleague and, perhaps to Louth’s benefit, the Rossies aren’t clear of danger just yet either having picked up their only win away to the Wee County in round two.

Therefore, if both Fermanagh and Louth were to win, it would be the Connacht natives who would be demoted to the fifth tier championship just a season after contesting the Rackard Cup showpiece and a matter of weeks since winning the Division 3A title.

It is more likely, however, that Roscommon will get the better of a battling Erne side and that would place an emphasis on Louth to alter their disappointing recent record against Armagh, the home county of their manager.

The Orchard men won the National League meeting of the sides by eight points in February having blitzed the Reds in the second quarter. An admirable revival threatened to produce a comeback victory, though, and McCormack will be confident of competing meaningfully with Armagh, who have nothing to play for bar pride.

Indeed, prior to the Darver duel earlier in the campaign, each of the past three encounters have ended with Armagh ahead by a single point and some of the hurt from those narrow losses could come to the fore of Wee minds at the Athletic Grounds.

Louth did quite well in the defeat by Donegal, especially considering Feidhelm Joyce, Seán Kerrisk and Darren Geoghegan, key attacking components, were absent. McCormack will be hoping to have the trio back for this weekend, although, in their absence, Tom Matthews, with two goals, and Ryan Walsh, who hit 1-4, aquitted themselves well. Both have an eye for the net with the big ball in hand and they have proven that remains the case with ash in their paw.

Goals, after all, could be vital in the Reds’ bid to stave off the drop, which would be a major disappointment at the end of a year in which they have competed manfully in almost every outing.