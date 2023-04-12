Louth hurlers face huge test on their Nicky Rackard Cup return

Paul McCormack could have sought an easier challenge to mark Louth’s return to Nicky Rackard Cup hurling given that the Reds enter the fourth-tier All-Ireland as the second-lowest ranked county.

Whereas the Wee hurlers survived the drop to Division 3B by a single point, despite a heavy final-day reverse at home to Mayo, Wicklow’s programme, in a division higher, lasted a week longer as they missed out on a 2B league final place courtesy of a single-point defeat by Donegal.

That both the Garden County and Tír Chonaill natives are in contention for Rackard Cup honours underlines the strength of the championship which Louth find themselves in.

On the face of it, the key to survival for both Louth and Fermanagh will be their meeting in Darver, where just a point separated the counties last month, but it would be a mistake to place all of the emphasis on that fixture given that the Reds accounted for Roscommon, who lost last season’s Rackard showpiece against Tyrone, in February.

And Armagh, the native county of McCormack and with whom he triumphed in this competition, cannot be deemed too strong for Louth either considering just a point was in the difference in two of the past three meetings.

By the interval, post round three, Louth will have a clear picture of where they stand given that both Roscommon and Fermanagh - who they will be targeting for points - follow their away opener successively.

To put the reality of the situation starkly, the six-team group contains both Division 2B semi-finalists and the 3A finalists, where Roscommon saw off Armagh to earn promotion, as well as the bottom pair in the fifth rung, Louth and Fermanagh. Therefore, if league standings are to be taken with a handful of salt, the key is the round three affair with the Erne men.

And, yet, these group stage championships have a strange way of squirming and yielding unexpected outcomes. Louth recovered from nowhere to win the Lory Meagher Cup last season, and while there was a hint of luck about Monaghan’s demise, which presented the opportunity for McCormack’s men, they took it and deservedly overcame Cavan, Leitrim and Longford successively. While a four-point return in Division 3A was a 300pc improvement on the 2022 performance in the same tier.

But while the Reds are getting better, Wicklow have shown promising signs this term as well. Relegation from the Christy Ring ranks was disappointing last summer, although having only narrowly avoided the 2B drop, they responded tellingly under Casey O’Brien, qualifying for the semi-final having won three matches in a row mid-way through the programme.

Indeed, one of their successes was against Donegal in Letterkenny on an afternoon where they blitzed the hosts by 19 points, on a 2-24 to 0-11 scoreline. Ultimately, a fortnight later, the Ulster charges tasted sweet revenge, but that will only serve to spur the Garden men onwards as they bid to regain their place in Ring Cup contention.

It may well turn out as expected, with Donegal, Wicklow and Roscommon justifying their favouritism and Armagh, Louth and Fermanagh battling for survival. One thing’s for sure, though. Louth will not want to be travelling to either Donegal or Armagh for the final rounds without at least having two points in the bag.