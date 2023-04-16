Louth hurlers beaten heavily in Nicky Rackard Cup opener against Wicklow

Wicklow 4-25 Louth 0-13

Louth found the going tough in their opening Nicky Rackard Cup game against Wicklow in Echelon Park on Sunday afternoon with the Garden County easing to a 4-25 to 0-13 win over the visitors despite going down to 14 players at the end of the first half.

Paul McCormack’s side’s fifth-place finish in Division 3A, with two wins from five games, compared with Wicklow finishing in second behind eventual league champions Meath in Division 2B suggested a difficult afternoon for the Wee hurlers and that’s exactly how it unfolded in beautiful sunshine at the picturesque Aughrim venue.

The home side raced out to a 0-5 to 0-0 lead in the opening six minutes, evidently eager to put their unexpected league semi-final defeat by Donegal at the same venue in recent weeks behind them and launch their first-ever Nicky Rackard Cup campaign with a significant victory.

The lively Seán Kerrisk profited from a Wicklow error to get the visitors off the mark but a rapid 1-2 from Casey O’Brien’s men – the goal from the electric Andy O’Brien – left the small crowd in attendance in little doubt as to what the outcome was going to be.

"No doubt, a tough day for our lads and I felt for them, coming up against a very experienced Wicklow team who have been constantly playing at a level above us,” said McCormack.

“We’ve earned the right to be in this competition and we prepared as best as we could but just the speed, physicality and intensity of the game, it took a lot of our fellas a long time to adjust and we were punished for some of our mistakes.

“That was due to good play by Wicklow and the constant pressure and physicality at this level, but I was proud of the lads; they kept going to the end and the second half performance was much better.”

Louth were set-up quite defensively as they looked to curb the supply of ball into O’Brien and the nifty Luke Evans, and this left the likes of Conor Murphy and Andrew Mackin fighting a lonely battle up front, especially considering the performances of Martin O’Brien, Ben Kearney and the sweeping John Henderson in the Wicklow rearguard.

In saying that, Murphy did produce two sublime moments of skill in the first half that almost set him free on the Wicklow goal. Alas, nothing would come of either move but it’s clear the ability is there.

Seaghan Conneely grabbed Louth’s second after 14 minutes thanks to a fine ball from Stephen Stafford but Wicklow would have 1-9 on the board and five wides collected by the time Darren Geoghegan lofted over the first of his eight points (seven frees) and Louth’s third white flag of the opening half.

Louth were both helped and hindered in the last five minutes. They lost Stafford to injury, with Ronan Mulholland replacing the Wexford-native, and they received something of a boost when Wicklow defender and captain Henderson was shown a straight red card by match referee Chris Mooney almost on the stroke of half-time for an incident with Ryan Walsh.

Points from Gavin Weir and O’Brien (2) sandwiched Geoghegan’s second and Louth’s fourth and the visitors were also left to curse Ben Kearney for his superb goalline save from Geoghegan’s rocket of a free in what was the last puck of the opening half.

Wicklow introduced Andrew Kavanagh in place of Eoin McCormack after the break to replace Henderson at centre-back and the home side popped over the opening score of the second half from the hurl of Weir.

Louth would have several positive passages in the second 35, the first being two fine Geoghegan pointed frees, with both coming from promising attacks by the men in red, the second at the start of the fourth quarter when Kerrisk and Conneely grabbed tasty scores.

However, the game was well and truly decided at that stage with Wicklow midfielder Luke Maloney lobbing Dan O’Neill in the Louth goal from way out the field. In the Lucan Sarsfields man’s defence, he had just been hit hard by Weir as both men went for the ball and he required treatment immediately after the ball hit the back of his net from Maloney’s strike from distance.

"That’s the difference. The ball goes in, it sticks and they get a shot off. Wicklow probably got their wake up call in the semi-final of the league against Donegal and that probably fine tuned them for today in that they weren’t going to make any mistakes in their preparation.”

Two Wicklow goals in as many minutes, in the 28th and 29th minutes, scored by substitute Christy Moorehouse and full-forward Evans, were vicious blows to the Louth challenge and although they were never found wanting for effort or commitment, McCormack’s men were unable to match a Wicklow side who are intent on immediately bouncing back from a hurtful Christy Ring Cup relegation in 2022.

"It was about making sure we had composure and took our chances when they arose,” added the Reds boss.

"I think we did that a bit better in the second half. The pace of the game and our fellas are just taking that split second too long to get the ball off. Unfortunately, that causes us to miss our opportunities and Wicklow weren’t doing that. They were really ruthless and they showed in the second half, where they got two goals.

“Had they not gone in, maybe the scoreline would have looked a wee bit better, but it’s all about learning, adapting and going again.”

Louth will hope to recover from this defeat when they welcome an injured Roscommon to Darver this weekend, with the Rossies losing out to Armagh at Dr Hyde Park by 0-18 to 2-24 on Sunday.

Wicklow will aim to maintain their winning ways when they travel to face Fermanagh with the Erne County side losing out to Donegal in Letterkenny by 1-20 to 0-18.

Wicklow: Conor McNally; Ben Kearney, Martin O’Brien, Tommy Collins; Pádraig Doran, John Henderson, Sam O’Dowd; Luke Maloney 1-3, Diarmuid Masterson 0-1; Eoin McCormack, Jack Doyle 0-1, Davy Maloney; Gavin Weir 0-9 (4f), Luke Evans 1-3, Andy O’Brien 1-4. Subs: Andrew Kavanagh for McCormack (HT), Mikey Lee 0-2 for Doyle (45), Christy Moorehouse 1-2 (1f) for O’Brien (51), Eoghan Byrne for Weir (57), Dylan Byrne for Kearney (57).

Louth: Dan O’Neill; Peter Fortune, Conor Quigley, Danny Morgan; Conall Shaw, Liam Molloy, Stephen Stafford; Adam Plunkett, Darren Geoghegan 0-8 (7f); Jamie McDonnell, Seaghan Conneely 0-2, Seán Kerrisk 0-2; Andrew Mackin, Conor Murphy, Ryan Walsh. Subs: Ronan Mulholland for Stafford (21), Aaron McGuinness-Smith for Morgan (55), Pádraig Fallon for Mackin (55), Mark Gahan 0-1 for R Walsh (60).

Referee: Chris Mooney (Dublin).