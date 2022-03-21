Louth hit 3-10 but go under in Longford

Louth U16s suffered a narrow defeat by Longford in Killoe last weekend – their second reverse of this season’s Leinster B Championship campaign.

The Reds, backed by the breeze, certainly started the brighter and within seven minutes had hit the back of the net on two occasions, courtesy of two of the youngest players of the squad, Grace Stafford and Ciara Boyle.

A third goal was scored by Grace Stafford but was alleged, rather dubiously, to be a square ball. Further points in the first quarter were tagged on by Lucy Sheridan (0-1), Lucy White (0-2), Ciara Boyle (0-1) and Mischa Rooney (0-1) to leave Louth breaking up for the first waterbreak with a 2-5 to 1-1 lead.

The second quarter saw Louth bag another goal – scored by Sarah Lynch – followed by a point from White and 0-3 from Rooney, as the Wee County retired with a 3-9 to 4-2 interval cushion.

Realistically, Louth, having had the wind behind them, will rue numerous missed opportunities in the first half and needed to build up a bigger lead as Longford continued to chip away. The third quarter saw the hosts bag a goal from a kickout and they pushed on further with another maximum to leave Louth in the ominous position of playing catch up for the last quarter.

Rooney hit Louth’s sole score of the closing spell as despite battling to the close, the Wee girls fell short.

On a normal day, putting up a scoreline of 3-10 would see many a team win a match but the old cliché of goals win games certainly rings through on this occasion.

Louth face Westmeath on April 9 in their next match. Best for Louth on the day were Eimear Callaghan at full-back and Grace Stafford and Ciara Boyle in the forward line.

Louth: Leah Hughes; Vanessa Brennan, Eimear Callaghan, Brigh McEnteggart; Chloe McCarragher, Anna Hickey, Orlaith Daly; Lucy White 0-3, Leah Cunningham; Eili Ryan, Ciara Boyle 1-1, Sarah Lynch 1-0; Grace Stafford 1-0, Mischa Rooney 0-5 (2f), Lucy Sheridan 0-1. Subs: Molly Whately for Brennan, Hollie Stone for Daly, Brooke Carroll for Boyle, Niamh Leonard for Sheridan.

Back, left to right: Molly Whately, Geraldines; Ellen Callan, Cooley Kickhams; Ciara Boyle, Cooley Kickhams; Orlaith Daly, Cooley Kickhams; Darcey Devlin, Mattock Rangers; Grace Stafford, Glen Emmets; Eimear Callaghan, St Mary’s; Leah Cunningham, St Kevin’s; Jeni Deegan, Glen Emmets; Alice Kearns, Mattock Rangers; Lucy White, Cooley Kickhams; Chloe McCarragher, Cooley Kickhams; Mischa Rooney, Hunterstown Rovers; Leah Hughes, Geraldines; Anna Hickey, Hunterstown Rovers; Niamh Leonard, Wolfe Tones.

Front, left to right: Áine Murray, Naomh Fionnbarra; Brigh McEnteggart, Kilkerley Emmets; Yasmin Ibrahim, Newtown Blues; Hollie Stone, Newtown Blues; Eili Ryan, Naomh Máirtin; Brooke Carroll, Glen Emmets; Sarah Lynch, Hunterstown Rovers; Vanessa Brennan, St Kevin’s; Lucy Sheridan, St Kevin’s; Nessa Norton, Geraldines; Orla O'Neill, Wolfe Tones.