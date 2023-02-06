Louth hit 0-12 without reply but lose National League opener against Armagh

Wing-back Conall Shaw may be a newcomer to the Louth senior hurling set-up, though, in summing up Saturday afternoon’s defeat by Armagh in Darver, the Dublin-native may as well have been alluding to many of the recent-year losses suffered by the Reds.

"I thought we put it up to Armagh in the first 15 minutes, even against what was a very strong wind,” he said.

"We had a gameplan and it was working at that stage, but then they pushed up on our puckout and we lost a bit of our shape. Armagh, they used the ball better in the first half and we were very narrow-minded in our play.

“In the second half, when we had the breeze and started to get on top, we should probably have used the ball better again and got a few more scores.

"We can be happy enough with how we finished but we didn’t get the two points, at the end of the day, and so now it’s about going up to Roscommon in Hyde Park.”

Plenty of positives but one overwhelming negative stemming from the self-infliction of fatal blows. Sound familiar? Unfortunately so.

It is difficult to assess the eight-point reverse in anything other than a disappointing light given two National League points were at stake. The relative recovery from an interval deficit of 3-15 to 1-4 will be a comfort for manager Paul McCormack to draw upon, but then the closing margin could have been quite a bit finer had a string of gilt-edged opportunities not been scuppered by poor finishing.

There were league debuts for four players – Stephen Stafford, who hails from Wexford, Shaw, Conor Murphy and Ben Goss-Kieran – on a day where stalwarts Darren Geoghegan, Donal Ryan and Conor Quigley were absent due to injury, while Ryan Walsh and Seán Kerrisk were only fit for second half roles.

The strong displays of Shaw, Danny Morgan, Feidhelm Joyce and Mark Gahan will have been noted by the coaching team, though there remained a sense that the outing could have been a considerable bit better had Louth exercised better control of the affair. Conceding 2-6 to no-reply during the second quarter and then striking 13 wides, including 10 after the break, leaves an aftertaste of a ‘what could have been’ flavour.

Despite their dominance fading badly following the change of ends, Armagh were comfortable in bettering Louth for the fifth year in succession as an early burst by Eoin McGuinness and two goals from the hurl of Danny Magee set their victory charge in motion. Niall Lennon and Shea Harvey were very good, while substitute Tomás Galvin showed some class in his play.

The Wee men had actually starter on a solid footing with registers by Andrew Mackin and Gahan, though McGuinness’s major appeared to flick the Orchard men into gear. There was a momentary response by Louth in the form of a tremendous fetch and finish by Seaghan Conneely, but the remainder of the first period was despairing as loose play on one side was capitalised upon by razor-sharp, instinct-driven efficiency on the other.

With the gust at Louth backs, the odds on a comeback were stacked yet higher as the gap yearned to 19, but McCormack’s men responded with 12 points on the trot. It could have been more, though a goal was always likely to be required and that never appeared to be forthcoming.

To Connacht Wee go.

LOUTH: Ricky McKeown; Ronan Mulholland, Jamie McDonnell, Adam Plunkett; Stephen Stafford, Danny Morgan, Conall Shaw 0-3 (1f, 1 65); Peter Fortune, Liam Molloy; Seán Hodgins, Pádraig Fallon, Mark Gahan 0-8 (3f); Andrew Mackin 0-1, Seaghan Conneely 1-0, Feidhelm Joyce 0-3. Subs: Ryan Walsh for Conneely (38), Seán Kerrisk 0-1 for Hodgins (38), Conor Murphy for Fallon (57), Ben Goss-Kieran for Mulholland (70).

ARMAGH: Fintan Woods; Barry Short 0-1, Odhrán Curry, Odhrán McCann; Paudie Lappin 0-1, Tiarnan Nevin, Niall Lennon; Peadar McBride, Connor Renaghan; Fiontan Donnelly 0-6 (5f), Shea Harvey 0-3, Tiarnan O’Hare; Seán Óg McGuinness 0-1, Eoin McGuinness 1-2, Danny Magee 2-1. Subs: Tomás Galvin 0-3 for O’Hare (35), Nathan Curry for E McGuinness (45), Oisín O’Hare for McBride (51), Stefan McParland for Magee (57).

REFEREE: Conor Daly (Kildare).