Louth have score to settle with Rossies in All-Ireland quarter-final

Louth won’t be lacking for motivation moving into Sunday’s All-Ireland IFC quarter-final against Roscommon, manager Wayne Freeman accepts.

The Reds were unfortunate, one-point losers to the Rossies in the early season National League meeting at Fr McEvoy Park – a result which got the Connacht county's Division 3 title bid firmly up and running as the Wee women watched their promotion hopes disappear.

Yet Freeman’s team have recovered remarkably from an inconsistent league and Leinster campaign to qualify for the All-Ireland knockout stages unbeaten with victories over fancied Down and Clare outfits.

Confidence, understandably, is high within the camp, conceded the Kildare native, who is in his third campaign at the helm.

"That (league defeat) is a motivating factor, no doubt, but it’s a different game, different venue and different weather,” he said.

"We will be well-prepared as always and we will give our absolute best to put in a big performance.

"We will be underdogs again so I suppose there’s a little chip on our shoulder which drives us. We believe in ourselves and what we are doing, but our only job is to give absolutely everything in the quarter-final. That’s what we can control and that’s what we’ll do.”

The upturn in fortunes has caught the eye and possibly even catapulted the Reds into title contention, and comes after a disappointing run which attracted negativity from outside the group Freeman has assembled.

“Most of the criticism came from individuals who couldn’t see the bigger picture and really had no knowledge of what we were doing in our camp,” he added.

"There was a transition period this year with the integration of new players, who have been brilliant, but also the loss of others from our Division 4-winning team.

“I felt we were extremely unfortunate to be in the league relegation final as we were doing okay and the rub of the green seemed to be going against us a little. Justifiably, we were excellent that day (against Wicklow) and maintained our status. We knew that internally too, so as a group we stayed extremely tight and focused on what we could control. We were always looking forward to the All-Ireland series.

"The win in Clare was great. It was our third championship win on the bounce with three different gameplans and we have been moving well in training so the mood in the camp is excellent; everyone is hungry. You can see that every night we are together. But we are totally focused now on Roscommon.”