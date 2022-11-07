Louth have four home matches in next year’s NFL

Louth manager Mickey Harte will lead his team into Division 2 in the new year. Picture: Sportsfile

Louth will play four of their National Football League matches in Ardee next year following the release of provisional fixtures last week.

The Reds begin their campaign on the road, however, with Mickey Harte’s men travelling to Ennis to face Clare on January 29.

Derry are the opening opponents on home turf, on February 5, before Limerick visit Deeside a fortnight later.

The Royal rumble throws-in on February 26 when Meath welcome the Reds to Páirc Tailteann before a trip to Kildare in round five, on March 5.

Louth’s final home match takes place on March 19, with last year’s qualifier conquerors Cork making the trek to the north-east, before the campaign draws to a close against Dublin at Croke Park on March 26.