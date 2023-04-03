Louth have been on the steepest learning curve of any county in the country – excitement is only natural with Mickey Harte at the helm

April Fools’ Day has come and gone. There is no-one laughing or telling jokes about the prospects of what this team is capable of achieving. Yes – we came up short against the Dubs last week in Croker but are the 30-time All-Ireland and 61-time Leinster winners really that far out of our grasp?

For many of the younger lads on the Louth squad, this was their first time involvement in a big day atmosphere at headquarters. And while the Metropolitans ran out easy winners in the end, as their third-quarter dominance propelled them forward to victory, we definitely asked some serious questions of them, especially in the opening 20 or 25 minutes.

If Conall McKeever's effort had hit the back of the net and if those three of four first-quarter point chances had been converted, then I wonder how Dessie Farrell's men would have coped.

However, ‘ifs’, ‘whats’ and ‘maybes’ are not the currency of winners in any sport and we must accept our medicine, recover and come back stronger.

There is little doubt that last week’s promotion play-off game will have benefitted this team's development no end. The pressure of the week-long build up; the expectancy of our huge band of supporters; the realisation that these guys in sky-blue uniforms are not the invincible force they once were and the understanding from video analysis that we were not so far away.

Dublin accounted for Derry in what was a rather tame Division 2 final as both teams set their sights on greater battles to be won later in the summer. There is room for improvement in both Dublin and Derry's locker but would we be fearful of locking horns with either of them later in the championships? I don't think so.

We have made enormous strides in the space of little over two seasons of football. I referenced previously in this column the sense of desolation and despair that was felt leaving an empty Cusack Park in Mullingar after our Leinster Championship exit to Longford in November 2020.

While Louth football has endured many low points over the last 25 years, that was pretty much rock bottom. Something akin to a small miracle was required to get us back to anything remotely close to success.

Enter Mickey Harte and Gavin Devlin. The 28-month journey has not been smooth and without setbacks. I can recall a wobbly opening game in Haggardstown versus Antrim and a three-goal fiasco against Laois in Ardee.

League points should have been garnered from both Clare and Derry this term but nobody within the camp was reaching for the panic button (even if some, including your writer, had doubts).

Our lads have been on the steepest learning curve of any county team in the country. We've gone through the lower three divisions and coped with all the problems that have come our way. Yes, we've rode our luck a little at times but the tactical know-how and steely determination the Harte and Devlin had installed has served us well.

We are not the prettiest team in the country on the eye and some of the older folk might balk a little at our style of play but that is the way of modern Gaelic football. Whether you like it or not, that is the way the game is now being played, And we're up there with the best in its current shape and form.

I look forward to the Westmeath game in a few weeks’ time and what the Leinster Championship may hold for us. There could be a Leinster semi-final or maybe even another joust with the Dubs in the final. But no matter what happens in the provincial campaign, there is a group stage All-Ireland series to look forward to, where this young team can grow and develop even further. I'm not sure what the rest of 2023 holds for us but I damn sure looking forward to it.

PARNELL PARK

Without putting a damper on the above enthusiasm, I was in Parnell Park last Tuesday night for the U20 clash with Dublin. The boys in blue were simply too good for Christy Grimes’ charges who adopted a similar style of play as their senior counterparts adopted two days’ earlier.

The defensive game-plan, where he tried to hit them on the counterattack, was not suited to the personnel we had available. The home side swarmed our kickouts and gobbled up most of the breaking ball.

I expect Luke Breathneach and Darragh Dempsey to possibly figure with the seniors later in the season. Both forwards are capable of operating at a higher level.

We could still progress provided we won against Wicklow last night (Tuesday).