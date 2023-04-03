Louth

Louth have been on the steepest learning curve of any county in the country – excitement is only natural with Mickey Harte at the helm

Seamus O'Hanlon

Louth manager Mickey Harte speaks to his players after the big win over Meath during the National League. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Louth manager Mickey Harte speaks to his players after the big win over Meath during the National League. Picture: Sportsfile

April Fools’ Day has come and gone. There is no-one laughing or telling jokes about the prospects of what this team is capable of achieving. Yes – we came up short against the Dubs last week in Croker but are the 30-time All-Ireland and 61-time Leinster winners really that far out of our grasp?

For many of the younger lads on the Louth squad, this was their first time involvement in a big day atmosphere at headquarters. And while the Metropolitans ran out easy winners in the end, as their third-quarter dominance propelled them forward to victory, we definitely asked some serious questions of them, especially in the opening 20 or 25 minutes.

Privacy