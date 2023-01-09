Louth give Wexford a walkover in the O’Byrne Cup

Conor Grimes and Louth will now face either Dublin or Offaly in the O'Byrne Cup semi-final on Sunday. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Louth have given Wexford a walkover ahead of Wednesday night’s O’Byrne Cup round three group matches.

The Reds are already qualified as pool winners following their impressive defeats of both Wexford and Kildare, and were due to take on winless Wexford in Hollymount in what was, in effect, a dead-rubber tie.

There had been discussions over whether the venue could be changed to reduce the travel time for Mickey Harte’s men but with no alteration before last night, Mickey Harte’s men opted to concede instead.

Louth would have been without Paul Mathews, among others, due to his involvement with University of Limerick in the Sigerson Cup on the night in question as well.

The Wee County will now face either Dublin or Offaly at home on Sunday in the semi-final – the Wee men’s first penultimate round appearance since 2017.