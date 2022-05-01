Louth get a Lilywhite licking in Tullamore

Louth's Ciarán Byrne is bottled up by Mick O'Grady and Shea Ryan of Kildare at O'Connor Park, Tullamore, on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Sportsfile

There is an acute division growing between the top 12 teams in the country and the rest – never was this more apparent than at O’Connor Park last Sunday afternoon.

Simply put, a Louth team hasn’t been as prepared, trained or conditioned, and yet Kildare simply blew the Division 3 champions away like a pastry chef clearing his oven tray of excess flour.

Mickey Harte’s side were completely overwhelmed on a sodden Tullamore occasion in which it took the Reds 18 minutes to register – after Kildare had opened with seven successive points – and by early in the second quarter, every member of the Lilies' starting forward line had raised a white flag from play.

The Wee men simply had no answer to the physicality and aggression of Glenn Ryan’s team and even when they did iron out a few creases at half-time, coming back to within five points having trailed 0-13 to 0-5 by halfway, Kildare’s first goal – from the penalty spot – was a killer blow, deflating whatever optimism was building.

Compare how clinical the winners were when the opportunities arose. Of course there was a definite difference in physicality and experience, and when players are tired they’re more inclined to committing errors, but the Reds spurned two glorious major chances that had to be taken.

Bevan Duffy, on one of his many forays forward, was put through by a Ciarán Byrne lay-off, but despite having two attempts, the powerful St Fechin’s clubman was unable to find the net. Down 0-5 to no-score, a goal may have cured Louth's jitters and given them some sort of grip on the contest.

And then Liam Jackson’s square ball before the break. Another excellent move ending with Sam Mulroy – who showed that he really belongs at the top level – picking out the Ardee St Mary’s man who palmed to the net. It was chalked off for a square ball when, being hypercritical, Jackson should have been aware of where he was given the time he had to assess the situation. Such openings just have to be taken in games of such significance.

"Their tenacity and strength on the ball, and the way they made it so difficult for us on the ball, it was going to be a step up,” Harte said.

"We allowed them too much leeway in the first half and then the efficiency of their shooting was unbelievable. But we left them with too many one-on-one options and you cannot do that with quality teams.

“When we got it sorted at half-time and decided to put more pressure on them, they didn't kick many when there was pressure on. The disallowed goal, had we got that I think it would have made a different complexion on the game altogether and I don't think we'd have been as much at sea.

“The penalty came when we were on the way back and it had the same effect as the goal that wasn't allowed. It killed us at a time when we needed those scores.

“It's just a shame that we've been beaten by so much because there were spells in the game where we held our own bravely. Overall, I think they should be a little bit flattered by the scoreline but it was a comprehensive win nonetheless.”

ADAPTING

It would have been wise, in hindsight, for the Reds to take a more pragmatic approach, particularly in terms of how exposed they left themselves in defence. All year Louth have been breaking out at speed with Duffy leading the charge up the field, but it may have been more prudent for him and others to stick tighter to their assigned men more often.

On several occasions, a Louth defender would break up the field and leave a teammate to pick up the loose man. Therefore, when the markers returned, absolutely breathless from their excursions, the backline lacked its usual cohesion.

In addition, three, four and sometimes five players were caught the wrong side of the ball when the Reds coughed up possession and Kildare blistered forward. Another thing that wasn’t happening against inferior opposition.

Then there was Kildare’s endless ability to get quick kickouts away unopposed, stopping Louth from positioning an effective defensive shield.

"They were getting well up the field easily and the space that was down the sides, we were aware of that,” Harte added.

"We just didn't get into the thrust of the game so early and not only that, you might get away with it if the team you're playing are not good in finishing, but they were excellent. In the first half, if somebody took a shot on goal it was going over the ’bar.

“They have quality finishers and they were very efficient. That hurt us badly.

“We didn't set out to give them those kicks but we didn't get up in time to negate them. We had to re-think that at half-time and particularly on their kickouts, we were winning that battle until their penalty.”

The spot-kick was a sustained blow, no doubt. But Louth were well off this pace and a triumphant outcome was never likely. Anybody who felt otherwise, coming into the game or during it, were just giddy – your writer included – from April’s league success.

It’s the hope that kills you.

Louth: James Califf; Daniel Corcoran, Bevan Duffy, Donal McKenny; John Clutterbuck, Niall Sharkey, Eoghan Callaghan; Tommy Durnin 0-1, Conor Early 0-1; Liam Jackson, Sam Mulroy 0-5 (1f, 1m), Conall McKeever; Ciarán Downey, Conor Grimes 0-3 (2m), Ciarán Byrne 0-1. Subs: Leonard Grey for Clutterbuck (28), Tom Jackson for Byrne (HT), Dermot Campbell for Early (56), Ciarán Keenan for Callaghan (58), Jack Murphy 0-1 for Durnin (67, temporary sub), Gerard Browne for Duffy (70).

Kildare: Mark Donnellan; Mick O’Grady, Shea Ryan, Ryan Houlihan; Tony Archibold, James Murray, Kevin Flynn; Kevin Feely 1-0 (1-0p), Kevin O’Callaghan; Alex Beirne 0-1, Ben McCormack 0-4, Paul Cribbin 0-3; Brian McLoughlin 0-1, Daniel Flynn 0-3 (1m), Jimmy Hyland 0-5 (1f). Subs: Darragh Kirwan 1-3 (0-1f) for McLoughlin (49), Paddy McDermott for Beirne (53), David Hyland for Murray (62), Mike Joyce for Houlihan (66), Paddy Woodgate 0-2 (0-1f) for Hyland (66).

Referee: David Gough (Meath).