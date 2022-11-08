Louth GAA’s U21 championship is far from ‘a waste of time’ – it’s played at the right time and is of huge benefit

Louth’s domestic U21 championship is anything but “a waste of time”, as it has been referred to in certain quarters. It’s actually where the best, most attractive football is played and while the conditions this time of year aren’t ideal, the early winter window is the correct space for the competition to take place.

Given the calendar is so condensed, and with county teams getting priority during the early part of the campaign, the U21 championship simply could not be played ahead of the senior club season getting fully underway, as it once did.

Furthermore, it’s an excellent way for younger players to get extra training and matches – and, perhaps, confidence – ahead of the new year. I can think of at least four players in my own club, Roche Emmets, who benefitted hugely from the U20 and junior championships last winter with each of them, having not got a look in with the first-team in 2021, playing hugely active roles in the term just gone.

It can also be a great way to break minors into the adult grade, not only getting the newcomers used to the greater physical exchanges and faster pace, but integrating them into a group of peers who they will possibly soldier with for the best part of a decade or more.

There is then the added variable of it being an underage competition. So many players treat their last year as a minor with priority in pursuit of apparent greatness via winning the Fr Murray Cup. Typically, there is more often heartbreak at the end of it.

When our minors bowed out of the championship in Ardee, beaten by eventual title-victors St Mary’s, I felt the tears of two young lads on my shoulder after the match. The two players in question have played in both of the club’s U21 games since and are walking on air.

On the other hand, the older men are just so keen to deliver in their last year as an ‘underage’ player. Back to playing against fellows of the same vintage, rekindling memories of previous battles or channelling the hurt of a loss. A chance to atone for what they may perceive to have been previous failures.

Most tangibly, though, there is less intensity or expectation around the set-ups. Training will be limited and confined given lads are either working, at school or studying, while other teams will be staking a claim to them for the current period as well. So it’s really just about games and whatever slight preparation you can muster. The way it should be. Less talking, more football.

The U21 competition wasn’t overly attractive when I was eligible. I remember togging out at 16 and playing against a ferocious mid-Louth combination, getting absolutely stuffed. It was straight knockout then and for struggling clubs, like ourselves at the time, there was little incentive to play.

Now, at least you’re guaranteed three matches and while there is still an unhealthy balance of good teams and not so good, the Shield section does afford every club a chance to find their level in it to some degree.

And the significance of participating goes up majorly when you factor in just how few junior or second-team matches there have been over the past three or four months. So many lads, a great portion of whom will have been minor graduates of recent years, have played an underwhelming amount of football, if any, over the club championship programme, or even before that on foot of the league’s newly-introduced ‘split’ rounds.

Granted, backlogging games into men at this stage of the season isn’t ideal, but it can actually work in their favour as they will be training for longer than those who were ahead of them in the pecking order and should, in theory, stand to them in the new year.

Maybe it’s due to Covid and how the pandemic interrupted the underage careers of so many that the U21 championship has had such a revival in the last two years? The structure of it being better and having a coherent schedule is undoubtedly in its favour as well.

And, crucially, it’s not leeched on by obnoxious combinations as much as it once was. St Fechin’s, as a standalone entity, winning the title last January was a triumph for clubs battling a lone furrow.

There are even fewer ‘independent’ teams in the running this time around with 75pc of the competitors on their own, which should be possible for even more clubs given you can now select a starting XV from five age groups – the 2001 borns to 2005.

A worthwhile championship, run at the correct time of year, with a definite structure and solid programme, credit where it’s due, Louth GAA are doing their utmost to deliver for players at the vulnerable age category, encouraging participation and retention rates.

Far from “a waste of time” exercise.