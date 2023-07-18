Louth GAA’s stadium plans boosted by Peter Fitzpatrick’s resignation u-turn

Delegation heading to Croke Park in bid to get stadium plan back on track

A hoarding at the proposed site for the Louth GAA Stadium with a graphic of the development. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Peter Fitzpatrick performed a remarkable U-turn on his decision to resign as Louth GAA chairman and was due to lead a Wee County delegation to Croke Park on Tuesday in a bid to get Louth’s new stadium back on track.

Fitzpatrick resigned as Louth GAA chairman on Sunday night after plans to press ahead with the stadium development in Dundalk were put on hold.

The Clan na Gael clubman stood down and left a meeting of the county management in Darver when fellow officials opted to heed directives from Croke Park officials to halt the project’s progress.

Louth were due to begin formal works on a site off the Inner Relief Road on Monday morning with an event to mark the occasion having been organised. Invites had been extended to members of various GAA delegations, including people who had purchased seats to the value of €1,000 apiece in the county’s latest fundraising initiative.

Local construction firm, Ganson, had recently been appointed as the stadium’s main contractor in the aftermath of a tender process which had returned costs well in excess of what county committee members had projected.

When Louth first started this process in 2018, it was claimed that €12 million would cover the development of a 14,000-capacity stadium. That figure grew to €19 million late last year before a final costing of €29 million.

On June 9, Croke Park’s hierarchy sought clarity over the extent of the rise and requested copies of several documents to explain what they termed to be a 57pc rise in fees. In the letter addressed to county executive members, they warned against signing any agreements with contractors until the matter was resolved to their satisfaction.

Following a 16-page document worth of alterations, involving Ganson and the relevant architects, which included, among others, the replacement of automated turnstiles with a manual version, the fee was reduced to €25 million and there were further cost-saving opportunities being explored by stakeholders. Indeed, at the July meeting of the county committee, Fitzpatrick told delegates that a fully-equipped stadium could be built for €18 million, which is what Louth claimed to have secured in funding from their end.

Negotiations with Croke Park’s separate infrastructure and finance committees have been ongoing since Fitzpatrick was elected chairman in December 2019 but the nature of the relationships became strained as Louth’s team of Fitzpatrick, secretary Bob Doheny, treasurer Aidan Berrill and Operations Manager Francie McMullen pressed the GAA for a contribution.

Of the €18 million that Wee County officials claimed to have, €14.8 million of it is in the form the Immigrant Investor Programme (IIP) which involved 37 Chinese nationals pledging €400,000 apiece in return for citizenship rights in Ireland. Louth secured the funds through the Department of Justice but the programme was temporarily closed earlier this year, which has caused a delay in the money filtering through.

It has recently re-opened but so far only seven of the investors’ donations have come through to the tune of almost €3 million. Fitzpatrick, via talks with government officials, including Minister Helen McEntee, remained confident and told the July gathering of clubs that the money was “guaranteed”.

Leinster Council had promised to forward a “considerable” financial package as well and the committee was also in advanced talks with six wealthy businessmen over the sale of naming rights for the stadium, which was expected to accrue at least €1 million.

Meanwhile, the seat sale team ramped up their fundraising attempts and as of Monday morning, almost 300 seats had been paid for in full by Louth GAA supporters, with a further three-figure number having partially bought a seat.

In regard to funding, Berrill told this newspaper in a recent interview that he was optimistic.

"There is not €18 million in the bank, but we have €14.8 million coming in for the IIP and we are in negotiations with four or five different people in relation to the naming rights,” he said.

"We would expect that to come in and we’re quite positive about that. The advertising hoarding, we expect to get close to €1 million on that and we’ve done quite a bit of work and research on that. The other item figured is the seat sale, which has pushed ahead without anything tangible happening. We’ve tapped into the low-hanging fruit and we’d be very positive about the situation.”

Last Monday’s July committee meeting was dominated by stadium debate as delegates questioned the top table on a number of aspects, most notably over whether Croke Park were fully behind the project. It was also formally announced at the sitting that work would commence this week after an order had been placed with Antrim-based precast concrete manufacturer Macrete for the stand structures, with delivery due towards the end of the year.

The county’s executive remained bullish about support from the GAA but in a further communication circulated to Louth officers last Wednesday, the respective infrastructure and finance committees again advised against the signing of contracts in relation to the development and insisted that all works on the site should “cease immediately”.

“It is the opinion of both committees that sufficient financial reserves are not currently in place or confirmed,” the letter read.

“It is the view of both committees, that these works should be redesigned, cost planned and re-tendered.”.

This was passed on to the GAA’s Coisti Bainistíochta ahead of last Saturday’s Central Council sitting where Fitzpatrick was in attendance as Louth’s representative, having been elected to the post at last December’s county convention.

The Independent TD is understood to have informed the meeting, where GAA President Larry McCarthy and Ard Stiúthóir Tom Ryan were present, that Louth planned to proceed with development work on Monday despite last week’s letter making it clear that central funds would not be made available if that was to be the case.

It is believed that Croke Park were in contact with Louth’s executive again on Sunday, which led to a sitting of 11 Wee County officials in Darver on Sunday night where Fitzpatrick’s pleas for work to begin failed to gain the necessary backing. This led to his resignation and swift withdrawal from the meeting room, and temporarily calling a halt to his three-and-a-half-year tenure.

However, a short statement posted on Louth GAA’s Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon confirmed his return.

"Louth GAA Chairperson Peter Fitzpatrick had tendered his resignation on Sunday night but following discussions in the last 24 hours, he has withdrawn his resignation and will lead delegation to Croke Park this afternoon.”