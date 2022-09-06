Louth GAA’s Monday Night Football providing plenty of entertainment, minus the cheerleaders

Monday Night Football (MNF) was a phenomenon started in the early 1970s by American TV broadcasters who aired one live Monday night American Football game to a national audience.

The idea behind it was to bring sports programming to a wider, mainstream, primetime audience that included more than just your normal, average sports fan. It proved hugely popular in the US and was adopted by Sky Sports when they commenced their coverage of the then new English Premier League in 1992.

It was all new. Full of razzmatazz and digital graphics with the Sky Strikers, a cheerleading dance troupe, grabbing almost as much attention as Andy Gray's insightful analysis. Midweek Champions League fixture scheduling means we don't get MNF every week but with Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher elevating the programme to a new level in recent years, like many other viewers, it's usually my favourite sports programme of the week.

The extended format also allows for highlights and analysis of the previous weekend's games, using the latest computer technology along with interesting backstories and facts. With the condensed nature of the reformed GAA inter-county season, it won't be too long before we see the emergence of MNF or Péil Óiche Luain (POL) on our domestic TV sporting schedule. You read it here first.

Thanks for bearing with me but the above ramblings lead me on nicely to Monday night’s final group game in the Louth SFC where a four-goal, second half blitz at Clan na Gael Park propelled St Joseph’s through to the quarter-finals and consigned Dundalk Gaels to a relegation dogfight.

Championship games under lights, I always feel, add greatly to the overall atmosphere and while the opening half was pretty pedestrian, the contest really sprung into life in the second period with punters getting full value for their MNF entrance fee.

There was also the added bonus of the live championship draw, which took place in the Clans clubrooms immediately afterwards and was carried live on Louth GAA's social platforms and LMFM radio.

While good characters and pretty girls were never in short supply down around the Ecco Road venue, the Sky styled pundits, cheerleaders and computer graphics were absent from the draw on this occasion. However, to be fair to Colm Corrigan, he did his best drum up excitement among the expectant audience.

The junior quarter-finals were first to be drawn out with competition heavyweights Lannléire and Glyde Rangers being the first two names out of the hat. Both, I'm sure, would have preferred to have avoided each other until the latter stages. John Mitchel’s and Stabannon is also a tasty local derby to look forward to. Wolfe Tones and Naomh Fionnbarra will be reasonably content with their last eight opposition, Westerns and Naomh Malachi respectively.

My pick at the outset in the intermediate competition, Hunterstown, were drawn against my old club, Clans, bringing back bad memories of a SFC first round knockout defeat at Stabannon in the mid-90s. The landscape has changed somewhat since but a good tussle can, nonetheless, be expected.

Cooley against Sean O’Mahony’s is another tie that will create great interest with both teams itching to get back to the senior ranks. St Kevin’s have been in excellent form of late and will fancy their chances of progressing against Young Irelands, while the final quarter-final pairing sees the clash of Roche and Glen Emmets, a game that could go either way.

SENIOR DRAW

In the senior grade, chairman Peter Fitzpatrick drew Newtown Blues first from the group winners’ pot with secretary Bob Doheny selecting St Joseph’s, the ink probably still wet on their team slip. Geraldines and St Fechin’s are both happy, I'd imagine, with their last eight pairing with each club harbouring strong ambitions for advancement.

St Patrick’s and St Bride’s, who both had excellent weekend victories, unfortunately, drew the short straws with champions Naomh Máirtín and my championship pick, Ardee St Mary’s.

Despite their valiant efforts in round three, I just can't see either Joe’s, Pat’s or Bride’s causing an upset against the big three. The Gers/Fechin’s tie is a 50/50 call.

On the flip side of the quarter-final draw is the dreaded relegation play-off. Dropping a grade is never an easy scenario for any club to contemplate but that prospect now looms large for eight clubs. Following several years of excellent progress, it's not a position 2021 senior finalists St Mochta’s expected to be in at the outset of the season.

That said, they should have enough to see them through against Dundalk Gaels who narrowly avoided the drop in last year’s play-off final against O’Connell’s. It's another 50/50 call between Mattock and Dreadnots who've both underperformed during 2022.

In the intermediate play-offs, O Raghallaighs have far too much quality to find themselves in this position but their loss of form is alarming. Kilkerley could cause the North Road men problems. Oliver Plunkett’s and O’Connell’s is a very difficult game to call with the Castlebellingham club hoping to avoid consecutive demotions.