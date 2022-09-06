Louth

Louth GAA’s Monday Night Football providing plenty of entertainment, minus the cheerleaders

Seamus O'Hanlon

St Josephs' Oisín McGuinness darts past Gary Shevlin and Kyle Rafferty of St Joseph's during Monday night's Louth SFC match at Clan na Gael Park. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan Expand

St Josephs' Oisín McGuinness darts past Gary Shevlin and Kyle Rafferty of St Joseph's during Monday night's Louth SFC match at Clan na Gael Park. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan

Monday Night Football (MNF) was a phenomenon started in the early 1970s by American TV broadcasters who aired one live Monday night American Football game to a national audience.

The idea behind it was to bring sports programming to a wider, mainstream, primetime audience that included more than just your normal, average sports fan. It proved hugely popular in the US and was adopted by Sky Sports when they commenced their coverage of the then new English Premier League in 1992.

Privacy