Louth GAA wishes for the new year

It's not so much a list to Santa but a set of new year's resolution-type rambles in this week's column. Here's to a strong 2023 for Louth GAA.

– Louth's senior footballers to continue their ever-gradual progress under Mickey Harte's stewardship. The dream scenario would be to survive in Division 2 – which is an inherently achievable goal – and then negotiate two rounds of the Leinster SFC which would book a passage into a first provincial final since 2010. Westmeath and likely Meath stand in the way of the latter.

– The senior hurlers will again be seeking to remain in Division 3A but possibly with some more conviction than 12 months ago when, despite several promising displays, they only avoided defeat once. By the same token, simply staying up in 3A and then the Nicky Rackard Cup would be another mark of progression under Paul McCormack.

– Hopefully, every team across Louth GAA will be given the opportunity to be at their strongest on as many occasions as possible. McCormack will need his dual players togging out when they can and then at club level, squad members would surely benefit from playing in the all-county leagues. It is evident that those not actively involved on matchdays, but doing the same volume of training, become mentally and physically exhausted far quicker.

– The U20 footballers are yet to win a championship match since the age grade was reduced by a year in 2018. With a group format now in vogue, one win must surely be achievable, if not advancement from beyond the group stage. Dublin, Offaly and Wicklow in the preliminary phase does give the Christy Grimes/Derek Walsh-managed team a chance.

– Has there been this much expectation over a Louth minor team before? Last year's U16 Gerry Reilly Cup-winning coaching ticket, headed by David Reid and Johnny Clerkin, are putting their troops through their paces ahead of the new season where a tough provincial group lies in waiting. The Dubs, Meath and Westmeath are the opposition but the talent at Louth's disposal should leave followers bullish about the prospect of success.

– While the development squads are getting better treatment, there remains slight frustration within some of the managements. With any luck, the unclear situation over John Moylan's co-ordinator's position and speculation of other potential departures will be addressed quickly and ensure all budding talent is given the foremost opportunity to improve.

– Domestically, in terms of adult football: 1. Can we, please, have club championship double headers back again?; 2. The second-team divisions must run off in parallel with the first-team leagues, on Tuesday nights. If there are first-team matches on a Tuesday, then move the 'junior' games to a Wednesday or Thursday, provided clubs are agreeable early in the term; 3. Referees can surely be selected from a completely neutral territory. It isn't fair on any party for a whistler from a neighbouring club to take charge of a local rivals' match unless it is with another local rival.

– Are the club hurlers of Louth getting enough matches at the height of the season? No. Is there an alternative to what is currently on the schedule? Perhaps the relevant authorities can look into it? Likewise, underage hurling is virtually non-existent for months of the year.

– Juvenile football has been a raging success this year and, so, it would be this writer's preference for the concurrent even and uneven ages format to return for another season. It has, seemingly, contributed to a reduction in combination teams because players are getting so many games, even if it does mean some are playing a year, two or even three years out of their age. Twenty-nine clubs competed in finals at underage in 2022, which is fairly incredible. Credit to Kevin Gordon, the Minor Board chairman, and his allies. Keep it going.

– A forlorn desire but can all of the off-field rifts and nonsense be cleared up?

– The club championship team of the year was a good initiative, but it would have been so much better had the winners – and, indeed, all of the county medallists – been presented on a formal night in one of the many venues in the county. Have a big gala and celebrate our award victors in a fashion more fitting than an evening in Darver Centre of Excellence.

– To all Louth teams, can you please defeat Meath and Armagh as often and by as much as possible!

Happy new year.