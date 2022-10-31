Louth GAA U21 championship round two reports

Group 1

ARDEE ST MARY’S 4-26

NEWTOWN BLUES 2-5

Ardee St Mary’s produced a brilliant attacking display to claim victory over Newtown Blues in this U21 clash at Ardee on Sunday afternoon.

In a number of eye-catching displays, it was Luke Matthews who emerged as the top-scorer as he bagged a hat-trick in a fine display that ended with 3-4 to his credit.

Not far behind were Tiernan Corrigan, who finished with 1-8, while corner-forward Richard Rogers added a further eight points to the winners’ tally.

It was a game in which the home side were always in control and by the time the half-time whistle had sounded, they had established a 3-10 to 2-2 advantage. Evin McConnon and William Kaliber found the net for the visitors to keep their slim hopes alive.

However, any suggestion of a comeback was dismissed from the opening exchanges of the second period as the Ardee side continued to dominate, as they added a further 1-14 to their tally.

ARDEE ST MARY’S: James McGillick; Ben Clarke, Jay Crawley, David Hennessy; Noah Coyle, Tadhg McDonnell 0-1, Darragh McCoy; Seán Callaghan 0-3, Cillian Keenan 0-2; Conor O’Brien, Tiernan Corrigan 1-8, Michael Szostakowski; David Starkey, Luke Matthews 3-4, Richard Rogers 0-8. Subs: Nathan Carroll for O’Brien, Dylan White for Starkey.

NEWTOWN BLUES: Johnny Clear; Conor McNamara, Donal Googan, Joe Harte; Finn Murphy, Stephen Kerr-Rafferty, Thomas Mooney; Evin McConnon 1-1, Cathal Broderick 0-1; Coinneach Farrell, Iollan Farrell 0-1, Conor McGuirk; Max Gardiner, Emmet Murray 0-2, William Kaliber 1-0. Subs: Tristan Kierans for McNamara, David Npka for Murphy, Leon Gartland for Mooney.

REFEREE: Gerard Corrigan (Mattock Rangers).

ROCHE EMMETS 3-13

COOLEY KICKHAMS 1-2

Roche Emmets ran up a big score for the second week in a row to all but book their place in the quarter-finals of the U21 Championship in Rathduff on Sunday morning.

The boys in blue led by 1-3 to no-score at the interval having played into the stiff gust, the goal coming from scorer-in-chief Mark Byrne after a tremendous downfield move that involved half-backs Glen Stewart and James McDonnell.

Kickhams, who were minus some of their more high-profile stars, weren't helped in their efforts by the first half dismissal of Michael John Hanlon for two yellow cards, with referee Stephen Murphy doing his utmost to calm a physical encounter.

Byrne (1-1) and DD Reilly (0-2) were the Emmets registrars during the opening half and despite conceding the first point of the second period, to Callum O'Hanlon, Roche surged clear with six points in quick succession.

There was a mini revival by the Peninsula outfit when O'Hanlon followed up his second point with Kickhams' sole score from play - a goal - but Byrne and Reilly found the net in subsequent moves with Peter Lynch, Dáire Reilly and Mikey McCourt delivering the killer passes from out the field.

Seán Connolly, Gerard Browne, James McArdle and Ryan Rice-Martin were industrious for the winners.

ROCHE EMMETS: Fionn Connolly; Callum Grant, Seán Dawe, Seán Connolly; James McDonnell, Glen Stewart 0-1, Gerard Browne; Peter Lynch, James McArdle; Jack McKay, Dáire Reilly 0-1, Mikey McCourt 0-1; DD Reilly 1-4 (0-1f, 0-1 45), Fintan Watters, Mark Byrne 2-6 (0-2f). Subs: Ryan Rice-Martin for Grant, Matthew McArdle for McKay, Luke O'Connell for Watters, Adam Fee for DD Reilly, Andrew McKay for D Reilly.

COOLEY KICKHAMS: Thomas Fearon; Ronan McMullin, Eddie Kirwan, Aaron Carolan; Michael John Hanlon, Joe Mee, Ian Arnold; Ross Magennis, Cormac Malone; Peter Shields, Gerard White, Gerard Hanlon; Thomas McCarragher, Aodhán O'Hanlon, Callum O'Hanlon 1-2. Subs: Josh McShane, Seán McCarragher, Seán Hoey, Shane Rogan.

REFEREE: Stephen Murphy (Naomh Máirtín).

Group 2

ST BRIDE’S 4-13

CLAN NA GAEL 0-10

St Bride’s got their first points on the board in Group 2 after coming from behind to defeat Clan na Gael in Knockbridge on Sunday afternoon.

In a 13-a-side game, it was Clans who had the better of the first half and led by 0-10 to 1-6 at the break with Liam O’Hanlon contributing eight points.

However, Bride’s had the elements in their favour in the second half and made the most of that advantage to add 3-7 to their tally, with the Dundalk men failing to register a second half score.

CLAN NA GAEL: Cillian Rice; Aidan O’Brien, Craig Callan; Conor Smith, Lee Macken, Stefan Wesley; Shay Coleman 0-1, Mark Lee; Lee O’Carroll, Liam O’Hanlon 0-8, Mikey Doyle 0-2; Brandon Smith, Greg Shannon 0-1.

REFEREE: Kevin Brady (Dundalk Gaels).

Group 3

NAOMH FIONNBARRA 0-5

KILKERLEY/N MALACHI 4-11

Kilkerley Emmets/Naomh Malachi made it two wins from two in the U21 competition as they proved too strong for Naomh Fionnbarra at Ballygassan on Sunday afternoon.

Not only did the visitors follow up on their win over Geraldines on the opening day, but for the second successive week they finished with an impressive tally of 4-11 on the scoreboard.

Once again it was a brave effort from the Barrs but they just didn’t have the quality on the day to compete with the opponents as they slipped to a second defeat in two outings.

Fionn Cumiskey was once again the man in form for the winners as he helped himself to a brace of goals and also contributed five points to the tally, while Fintan Brady also hit the net twice.

Both of Brady’s goals came in the opening half, along with one from Cumiskey, as their side cruised into a 3-9 to 0-1 lead.

The hosts had a bit more joy in the second half as they added four points but a comeback was never on the cards and Kilkerley/Malachi’s completed the win with a fourth goal from Cumsikey.

NAOMH FIONNBARRA: Liam Markey; Ronan Callaghan, Stephen Doyle, Rory Smith; Colum Kierans, Colum Smith 0-4, Oisín Madden; Leo Kelly, Kalum Regan; Paddy McArdle 0-1, Thomas McCreesh, Aaron Kearney; Dylan Hanratty, Jack Regan 0-1, Ciarán Murphy. Subs: Ronan McCreesh, Conor Boyle, Liam Osborne, Luke Kennedy, Seán Kearney.

KILKERLEY/N MALACHI: Callum Mulholland; Conail Quinn 0-2, Conor Begley, Seán McArdle; Paddy Murtagh, Fintan Brady 2-0, Aaron McArdle; Liam Cawley, Aaron Crawford; Dean Murtagh, Brian Brady 0-2, Conal Brady 0-1; Diarmuid McEnaney 0-1, Fionn Cumiskey 2-5, Darragh Conlon. Subs: Ronan Deery for Murtagh, Tom Clarke for Cumiskey, Tiernan McKenna Byrne for Crawford, Andrew Thornton for A McArdle, Gerry McFadden for Quinn.

REFEREE: Stephen Fitzpatrick (Clan na Gael).

Group 4

GLEN EMMETS 3-8

ST MOCHTA’S/ST JOSEPH’S 2-16

Both sides were playing their opening game of the championship in Cusack Park on Sunday with the St Joseph’s/St Mochta’s combination, backed by wind advantage, dominating the first half scoring.

The mid-Louth conglomerate opened the scoring in the first minute from a Ben Collier 20m free, and two superb long-range strikes by Conall McCaul had the lead out to three on five minutes.

A black card to a Glen Emmets defender did not help their cause with Collier hitting three points in a row followed by efforts by Liam O’Flaherty and Craig Lennon.

On 16 minutes, Emmets got on the scoresheet when Keefer Carolan hit the net but Joe’s//Mochta’s responded immediately, sweeping forward with Lennon passing inside for Killian McDonnell to time his run to perfection to palm to the net.

Joe’s/Mochta’s finished the half with points from Gavyn Short, Collier and McCaul to lead by 1-13 to 1-1 at the break.

Emmets were a transformed team in the second half, dominating the midfield area, with Josh Cole and Carolan posing a constant threat. Three points in the opening five minutes, two frees by Carolan and a rasping shot from Cole, lifted the home team and supporters.

Two pointed frees by Jack Barron and McCaul for the visitors appeared to have restored the balance. However, it was Emmets, with Cole drifting through the visitors’ defence, who hit the roof of the net on 38 minutes.

Soon after Emmets had a third goal when full-forward Tadgh Downey drew a point blank save from Dean McDermott, following up to hit the net. It was game on with the margin down to five, 1-15 to 3-4. A McCaul point had the lead out to six at the end of the third quarter.

In the final quarter, Emmets continued to dominate with second half substitute Alex Carolan making his mark with two points. Keefer Carolan hit two excellent points and the margin was just two points with two minutes of normal time remaining.

But the visitors rallied and McDonnell collected Barron’s flick on, soloing along the endline and driving the ball to the net from the narrowest of angles on 59 minutes. A final point from a Barron free left the final score closed out the scoring.

ST JOSEPH’S/ST MOCHTA’S: Dean McDermott; Rian Colgan, Ben Goss-Kieran, Jake Mason; Ryan Cash, Michael Staunton, Andrew Lennon; Craig Lennon 0-1, Conall McCaul 0-7; Evan McEnteggart, Ben Collier 0-5, Liam O’Flaherty 0-1; Gavyn Short 0-1, Jack Barron 0-2, Killian McDonnell 2-0. Subs: Rory McLoughlin, Byron Carolan, Luke Barron, Oisín McGinn, Patrick McKenna.

GLEN EMMETS: David Walsh; Shane Curtis, Emmet Delaney, Luke McCarthy; Rhys Fordham, Cathal Maguire, Alex Blakeman-Fowler; Darren Russell, Cian Talbot; Josh Cole 1-1, Eoghan Maguire, Seán Brodigan; Logan Lynch, Tadhg Downey 0-1, Keefer Carolan 1-5. Subs: A Carolan 0-2 for Brodigan, J Byrne for Talbot, C Stafford for Fordham, S Campbell for Fowler, J Breen for Lynch.

REFEREE: Thomas Carr (Newtown Blues).

O’CONNELL’S/STABANNON PARNELLS 0-6

MATTOCK RANGERS/HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS 5-9

The Mattock/Hunterstown combination bounced back from their opening day defeat as they got their U21 championship challenge back on track with victory on Sunday afternoon.

O’Connell’s/Stabannon were making their first appearance in the competition but found the going difficult and by the interval the writing was very much on the wall.

The visitors were the sharper side on the day and were rarely threatened over the hour. Liam Flynn and Cathal Fleming were the men in form in front of the posts as they both bagged a brace in what was ultimately a comfortable win.

Flynn had two goals on the board before the break as his side led by 4-7 to 0-1 at the break, with Fleming and Caolan McCabe also hitting the net.

Fleming added the fifth goal from a penalty in the second half of a game that also saw Oisín McKenna, Shane Halpenny and James Russell among the points.

Harry Butterly led the fight for O’Connell’s/Stabannon as he finished with four points to his name, while Andrew Wogan and Evan Kearney accounted for the remaining points.

O’CONNELL’S/STABANNON: Johnny McGee; Sam Shearman, Daniel Clinton, Tadhg Carroll; Mark Byrne, Ryan Halpenny, Emmet Carroll; Alan Reynolds, Bobby Butterly; Harry Butterly 0-4, Andrew Wogan 0-1, Jake Corrigan; Nathan Carragher, Seán Reynolds, Cathal Reynolds. Subs: Evan Kearney 0-1 for E Carroll, Jack McGeough for C Reynolds.

MATTOCK/HUNTERSTOWN: Louis Mant; Conor O’Brien, Killian Taaffe, Adam O’Reilly; Caolan McCabe 1-1, Shane Halpenny 0-2, James Russell 0-1; Cathal Fleming 2-2, Adam Flynn; Conor Reaburn, Liam Flynn 2-1, Peter Reid; Aaron Smith Dean Burns, Oisín McKenna 0-2. Subs: Robert Holmes, Graham Boland, Ronan Tallon.

REFEREE: Ultan McElroy (Kilkerley Emmets).