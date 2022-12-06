Louth GAA U21 Championship quarter-final and Shield semi-final reports

ST FECHINS 0-6

ROCHE EMMETS 0-9

Roche Emmets edged out holders St Fechin’s in what proved to be an entertaining quarter-final played on Tuesday night.

The game was in the balance entering the closing five minutes, but two late scores by Dáire Reilly ensured that it was the Faughart side that made it through to the last four.

The game began as it ended, with Reilly kicking the first score of the game, before DD Reilly doubled the advantage. It could have been even better for Emmets but Glen Stewart saw his penalty saved by Cormac Dolan.

That save proved to be the spark for the Termonfeckin side as they soon found themselves on level terms thanks to points by Niall McGinnity and Ryan Walsh.

DD Reilly edged Roche back in front but the closing stage of the half belonged to Fechin’s as they landed points through Conor Brennan and Walsh (2) to lead by 0-5 to 0-3 at the break.

In a tightly-contested second half, it was Roche who had slightly the better of things and levelled through Stewart and Gerard Browne, before Dáire Reilly and Mark Byrne pushed them two clear.

Fechin’s responded with Walsh’s fourth point of the game to cut the gap to one entering the last five minutes.

However, it was Roche who proved the stronger down the final straight as Reilly’s brace secured victory.

ST FECHIN’S: Cormac Dolan; Kyle Meegan, David Lally, Aaron McGlew; Adam O’Neill, Cian Gorman, Neal Hodgins; Eoin Hackett, Cathal O’Reilly; Conor Brennan 0-1, Eoghan Ryan, John O’Connell; Ryan Walsh 0-4 (2f), Niall McGinnity 0-1, Adam Kirwan. Subs: Shane Reilly for Adam O’Neill, Seán Kerrisk for E Ryan, Caelum Dolan for C O’Reilly, Matthew Barnell for A Kirwan.

ROCHE EMMETS: Oisín Nash; Callum Grant, Aidan Grant, Seán Connolly; Fionn Connolly, James McDonnell, Gerard Browne 0-1; Glen Stewart 0-1, James McArdle; Seán Dawe, Fintan Watters, Ryan Rice-Martin; Mark Byrne 0-1 (1f), DD Reilly 0-2, Dáire Reilly 0-4 (4f). Subs: Peter Lynch for Dawe, Mikey McCourt for Watters, Matthew McArdle for J McArdle, Luke O’Connell for Byrne.

REFEREE: David J McArdle (St Bride’s).

ARDEE ST MARY’S 3-14

MATTOCK RANGERS/HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS 1-7

A dominant second half display saw St Mary’s advance to the semi-final of the U21 championship thanks to victory over neighbours Mattock Rangers/Hunterstown Rovers.

At half-time in Tuesday night’s clash at Hunterstown, the teams were separated by a single point, but after the break it was the visitors who took complete control and went on to win by 13 points.

Carl Gillespie was the man of the moment for the winners as he finished with 2-5 to his name after an impressive personal display.

His first goal came in the opening half and was crucial in giving his side a slender 1-6 to 1-5 lead at the interval, with Peter Reid finding the net at the other end.

The second half proved to be a very one-sided affair with Mary’s in complete control as goals by Gillespie and Noah Coyle helped them secure their place in the last four.

ST MARY’S: James McGillick; Ben Clarke, Jay Crawley 0-1, David Hennessy; Noah Coyle 1-0, Páraic McKenny, Darragh McCoy; Seán Callaghan 0-1, Cillian Keenan; Ciarán McConnon 0-1, Carl Gillespie 2-5, Tiernan Corrigan; Tadhg McDonnell 0-1, Luke Matthews 0-2, Richard Rogers 0-3. Subs: Conor O’Brien for Corrigan, Oran McCormack for Hennessy, Nathan Carroll for Rogers, Ciarán Baylon for McConnon.

MATTOCK/HUNTERSTOWN: Louis Mant; Oisín McKenna, Cillian Taaffe, Adam O’Reilly; Caolan McCabe, James Russell, Conor Reaburn; Adam Flynn, Shane Halpenny; Peter Reid 1-0, Liam Flynn 0-1, Aaron Levins; Dean Burns 0-1, Cathal Fleming 0-4, James Rogers 0-1. Subs: Aaron Smith, Jamie O’Callaghan, Conor McNally, Robert Holmes, Graham Boland, Ronan Tallon.

REFEREE: Damien Connor (St Patrick’s).

SHIELD

GERALDINES 2-12

NAOMH FIONNBARRA 0-9

Geraldines proved too strong for Naomh Fionnbarra as they advanced to the final of the U21 Shield with a nine-point win on Sunday.

Good scoring performances by Beanón Corrigan and Brian Cafferty laid the foundations for the victory which came thanks to a strong second half display.

There was little to choose between the teams in the first half but it was a goal by Mark Leavy that made all the difference as Gers went in at half-time with a 1-4 to 0-4 advantage.

The Barrs were unable to maintain that effort in the second half as Geraldines began to pull away. Corrigan found the net to bring his tally to 1-5, while Cafferty weighed in with four points over the hour.

Thomas McCreesh led the challenge for the Barrs as he finished with six points, while Liam Osborne, Liam Markey and Paddy McArdle were also on target.

GERALDINES: Conor Rafferty; Josh Spaight, Dara Ó Gradaigh, Seán Connor; Neil Gartlan, Jamie Callan, Aaron Spaight; Beanón Corrigan 1-5, Fionn Duffy; Jai Akhal, Brian Cafferty 0-4, David O’Connell; Seán Gartlan, Mark Leavy 1-1, Niall Brennan 0-2. Subs: Francis Lynch for Gartlan, CIllian Halpenny for Brennan, James Lawrence for Connor, Conor Whyte for Duffy.

NAOMH FIONNBARRA: Fionn McQuillan; Conor Boyle, Stephen Doyle, Oisín Madden; Leo Kelly, Rory Smith, Paddy McArdle 0-1; Colum Smith, Kalum Regan; Liam Markey 0-1, Thomas McCreesh 0-6, Aaron Kearney; Dylan Hanratty, Liam Osborne 0-1, Ciarán Murphy. Sub: Ronan McCreesh for Boyle.

REFEREE: Bryan Smith (O Raghallaighs).

O’CONNELL’S/STABANNON 2-10

COOLEY KICKHAMS 3-8

Cooley Kickhams made it through to the final of the U-21 Shield competition at the expense of O’Connells/Stabannon Parnells on Sunday.

In a well-contested encounter between two evenly matched teams at Stabannon, it was the visitors who came out on top by a single point.

For the hosts, Harry Butterly caught the eye with another impressive display as he kicked 1-6, while Andrew Wogan weighed in with 1-2. There were also points for Jake Corrigan and Johnny McGee.

COOLEY KICKHAMS: Cian Rogan; Seán McCarragher, Joe Mee, Eddie Kirwan; Ian Arnold, Ross Magennis, Michael John Hanlon; Gerard White, Cormac Malone 1-0; Peter Shields 1-0, Enda O’Neill 0-3, Callum O’Hanlon 1-2; Thomas McCarragher, Aodhan O’Hanlon 1-3, Gerard Hanlon. Subs: Aaron Carolan, Seán Hoey, Josh McShane, Cathal Malone.

REFEREE: Thomas Carr (Newtown Blues).