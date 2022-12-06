Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Louth GAA U21 Championship quarter-final and Shield semi-final reports

Roche Emmets' Dáire Reilly, who scored four points in last Tuesday night's U21 championship quarter-final win over St Fechin's, confronts Cameron Maher of St Kevin's during Sunday's semi-final in Phillipstown. Picture: Paul Connor Expand

Close

Roche Emmets' Dáire Reilly, who scored four points in last Tuesday night's U21 championship quarter-final win over St Fechin's, confronts Cameron Maher of St Kevin's during Sunday's semi-final in Phillipstown. Picture: Paul Connor

Roche Emmets' Dáire Reilly, who scored four points in last Tuesday night's U21 championship quarter-final win over St Fechin's, confronts Cameron Maher of St Kevin's during Sunday's semi-final in Phillipstown. Picture: Paul Connor

Roche Emmets' Dáire Reilly, who scored four points in last Tuesday night's U21 championship quarter-final win over St Fechin's, confronts Cameron Maher of St Kevin's during Sunday's semi-final in Phillipstown. Picture: Paul Connor

ST FECHINS 0-6

ROCHE EMMETS 0-9

Privacy