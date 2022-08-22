Louth GAA U17 Championship round one match previews

Cormac Marmion's shot for St Joseph's is blocked by Dundalk Gaels players in their Division 2 final meeting on Friday night. Joe's face Roche Emmets in the minor championship on Thursday night. Picture: Ken Finegan

NAOMH MÁIRTÍN VS MATTOCK RANGERS/HUNTERSTOWN

Having just missed out on a place in the top four of Division 1, Naomh Máirtín, semi-finalists in the U16 Championship last season, will be eager to get their latest minor championship tilt off to a winning start against stubborn opposition in Monasterboice.

Mattock Rangers/Hunterstown Rovers disappointed in their Division 2 last four duel with St Joseph’s and so will be eager to put in a more complete performance here.

An away win is inherently possible if Micheál Reid and Seán Flynn can bring their form with Louth U16s to the fixture, although the Jocks have Darragh Dorian firing and that may just swing the contest.

VERDICT: Jocks.

ST JOSEPH’S VS ROCHE EMMETS

Two teams to have sampled defeat in their last match. Whereas St Joseph’s went the whole way to the Division 2 final, where Dundalk Gaels proved to be too good, Roche Emmets lost a second half lead in their top-flight semi-final with eventual winners Ardee St Mary’s.

The pair faced each other in a challenge match earlier in the season, one which saw both tally a considerable score apiece and so an open encounter is anticipated at Cluskey Park.

How Roche go about dealing with Pearse Grimes Murphy and Joe’s cope with DD Reilly will go some way to determining the outcome.

VERDICT: Roche.

ST FECHIN’S VS CLAN NA GAEL/ST MOCHTA’S/ST BRIDE'S

Champions of the U16 grade last season, St Fechin’s have endured a disappointing campaign by the standards previously set in Beaulieu, falling well short of the top four in the league and losing the Eastern Region final to St Joseph’s.

And if they are not at somewhere close to their best for the visit of Clan na Gael/St Mochta’s/St Bride’s, who were only beaten by Dundalk Gaels after extra-time in the Division 2 semi-final, an away win is not out of the question.

However, the Hoops are a physically imposing team with experience of winning championship matches – that counts for a lot, ultimately.

VERDICT: Fechin’s.

GERALDINES VS NEWTOWN BLUES

Despite finishing bottom of Division 1, Geraldines found some form towards the end of the league, memorably scoring five goals in the second half of the draw with Cooley Kickhams.

They will need to be at their best to challenge a Newtown Blues outfit that will be smarting from their heavy loss to Ardee St Mary’s in the top-flight final.

Blues should win this and top a group that also contains Division 2 champions Dundalk Gaels.

VERDICT: Blues.

B CHAMPIONSHIP

DREADNOTS VS KILKERLEY EMMETS/NAOMH MALACHI

VERDICT: Dreadnots.

OLIVER PLUNKETT’S VS CUCHULAINN GAELS

VERDICT: Gaels.

ST PATRICK'S VS BAILE TALÚN

VERDICT: Baile Talún.

GLEN EMMETS VS O RAGHALLAIGHS

VERDICT: Glen Emmets.

ST KEVIN’S VS NAOMH FIONNBARRA

VERDICT: St Kevin’s.