Louth GAA treasurer Aidan Berrill pleas with clubs to pay insurance bills or face grounds closure

County treasurer Aidan Berrill has pleaded with clubs to pay their insurance fees or risk the closure of their facilities by the end of the month.

The Naomh Máirtín clubman cut a quite frustrated figure at Monday night’s committee meeting in Darver where he informed delegates that just 17 of the 40 member outfits had completed the necessary transaction.

When asked by Sean McDermott’s chairman Kevin Carroll if it was to do with clubs not having the financial means, Berrill said that with grants having been received, the outlay would have been reduced to around €100 for the majority.

He asked that each delegate make contact with a management member of their club to confirm that their insurance premium had been settled to avoid any further issue.

This comes on the back of a rather arduous affiliation process which saw the last of the registrations received 58 days after the cut-off date, which Berrill branded as “ridiculous”.

The treasurer said that he, secretary Bob Doheny and vice-chairman Peter Sage had spent a concerted period of time making touch with various clubs who had yet to affiliate accordingly and this continued, in some cases, until last Saturday night ahead of another round of Paddy Sheelan Cup and Kevin Mullen Shield fixtures.

In this time, he said, clubs had been stopped from holding challenge matches and that when some outfits’ hierarchy were contacted, they said that they hadn’t received the relevant information back from their county committee delegate. Berrill, though, confirmed that each club secretary would have received the specific correspondence by email as well.

STADIUM

The official tender process for Louth’s new stadium development in Dundalk is set to be released within the next fortnight after a successful meeting between stadium committee members and Croke Park’s infrastructure peers last Thursday night, which also included the GAA’s Director General Tom Ryan.

Berrill said the seat sale was going “extremely well” and chairman Peter Fitzpatrick requested that clubs throw their full support behind the fundraising drive and sell 10 seats each, which would amount to a considerable level of income.

Dreadnots’ Anthony Murphy believed that clubs could not “guarantee” such a sales drive and while Fitzpatrick accepted this, he still asked that they push as hard as they could.

Having received the go-ahead by Croke Park chiefs, Louth are in the process of completing the respective drawings, while the order for pre-cast concrete has been lodged and should arrive in autumn.

Meanwhile, the top table have been given the go-ahead to seek out a candidate for the coaching officer’s role, which has remained unfilled since December’s Convention.

It was also confirmed, by minor committee chairman Kevin Gordon, that the family of the late Louth manager, Paddy Clarke, have donated a cup in his honour which will be played for in the U13 A championship.